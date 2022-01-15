Toggle

Results Sheet: 2022 Oakland Supercross

Results from round two of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/15/2022 12:16 PM

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Oakland.

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo


