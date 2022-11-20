Results Sheet: 2022 Mini O's Supercross

- Bike Checks
Check out the results from the top classes at the 2022 Mini O's Supercross National.
Check back daily for all of the results of the most pertinent classes. For even more results, check out the Mini O's Official Live Timing and Results.
Girls (11-16) Moto 1
450 B Moto 1
Vet 30+ Moto 1
250 B Heat 2
250 B Heat 1
Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) Moto 1
250 A Moto 1
85cc (12-13) Heat 2
85cc (12-13) Heat 1
Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Moto 1
85cc (9-13) Heat 2
85cc (9-13) Heat 1
Junior 25+ Moto 1
Supermini 1 (12-15) Heat 2
Supermini 1 (12-15) Heat 1
250 B Limited Heat 2
250 B Limited Heat 1
250 Pro Sport Heat 2
250 Pro Sport Heat 1
Women 12+ Moto 1
85cc (11-13) Limited Heat 2
85cc (11-13) Limited Heat 1
250 C Limited Heat 2
250 C Limited Heat 1
Vet 35+ Moto 1
85cc (9-11) Limited Heat 3
85cc (9-11) Limited Heat 2
85cc (9-11) Limited Heat 1
College Boy (16-24) Moto 1