Results Sheet: 2022 Mini O's Motocross

Check out the results from the top classes at the 2022 Mini O's Motocross National.

GD2
11/23/2022 5:39 PM

Check back daily for all of the results of the most pertinent classes. For even more results, check out the Mini O's Official Live Timing and Results.

Race Results (November 23rd):

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Heat 2

Photo

Photo

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Heat 1

Photo

Photo

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Heat 2

Photo

Photo

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Heat 1

Photo

Photo

85cc (9-13) Heat 2

Photo

Photo

85cc (9-13) Heat 1

Photo

Photo

Junior 25+ Moto 1

Photo

Photo

Supermini 1 (12-15) Heat 2

Photo

Photo

Supermini 1 (12-15) Heat 1

Photo

Photo

250 B Limited Heat 2

Photo

Photo

250 B Limited Heat 1

Photo

Photo

250 Pro Sport Moto 1

Photo

Photo

Women 12+ Heat 2

Photo

Photo

Women 12+ Heat 1

Photo

Photo

Vet 35+ Moto 1

Photo

Photo

85cc (9-11) Limited Heat 3

Photo

Photo

85cc (9-11) Limited Heat 2

Photo

Photo

85cc (9-11) Limited Heat 1

Photo

Photo

Collegeboy (16-24) Heat 2

Photo

Photo

Collegeboy (16-24) Heat 1

Photo

Photo


