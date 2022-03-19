Results Sheet: 2022 Indianapolis Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Indianapolis.

Standings:

450 Standings (Points)

Position Name A1 Oak SD A2 Glendale A3 Minn Arlington Daytona Detroit Indy Total 1. Eli Tomac 17 19 23 26 26 23 17 26 26 26 229 2. Jason Anderson 13 26 15 23 19 26 26 23 14 2 187 3. Malcolm Stewart 16 18 18 18 23 19 19 18 15 23 187 4. Justin Barcia 21 21 14 16 17 21 18 17 18 21 184 5. Cooper Webb 23 16 19 15 15 15 23 21 23 3 173 6. Chase Sexton 18 14 26 21 21 16 7 19 21 1 164 7. Marvin Musquin 19 15 13 17 16 18 21 9 17 19 164 8. Dylan Ferrandis 7 17 21 19 11 17 10 16 19 4 141 9. Ken Roczen 26 10 16 10 18 12 15 10 16 DNS 133 10. Dean Wilson 11 13 9 14 14 11 12 13 13 9 119 11. Shane McElrath 5 9 10 13 13 9 3 14 9 16 101 12. Justin Brayton 10 DNS 12 2 9 13 13 15 7 18 99 13. Aaron Plessinger 14 23 17 1 12 14 16 DNS DNS DNS 97 14. Brandon Hartranft 6 7 8 11 8 8 10 11 6 14 89 15. Justin Bogle 0 1 0 9 7 6 6 4 12 15 60 16. Kyle Chisholm DNS 5 6 7 6 7 8 8 10 DNS 57 17. Max Anstie 9 8 11 12 4 10 1 DNS DNS DNS 55 18. Vince Friese DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS 11 12 11 17 51 19. Alex Martin DNS 6 3 6 5 0 9 7 2 10 48 20. Mitchell Oldenburg 8 DNS 7 8 10 4 DNS DNS DNS DNS 37

450 Standings (Position)

Position Name A1 Oak SD A2 Glendale A3 Minn Arlington Daytona Detroit Indy Total 1. Eli Tomac 6 4 2 1 1 2 6 1 1 1 229 2. Jason Anderson 10 1 8 2 4 1 1 2 9 21 187 3. Malcolm Stewart 7 5 5 5 2 4 4 5 8 2 187 4. Justin Barcia 3 3 9 7 6 3 5 6 5 3 184 5. Cooper Webb 2 7 4 8 8 8 2 3 2 20 173 6. Chase Sexton 5 9 1 3 3 7 16 4 3 22 164 7. Marvin Musquin 4 8 10 6 7 5 4 14 6 4 164 8. Dylan Ferrandis 16 6 3 4 12 6 9 7 4 19 141 9. Ken Roczen 1 13 7 13 5 11 8 13 7 DNS 133 10. Dean Wilson 12 10 14 9 9 12 11 10 10 14 119 11. Shane McElrath 18 14 13 10 10 14 20 9 14 7 101 12. Justin Brayton 13 DNS 11 21 14 10 10 8 16 5 99 13. Aaron Plessinger 9 2 6 22 11 9 7 DNS DNS DNS 97 14. Brandon Hartranft 17 16 15 12 15 15 13 12 17 9 89 15. Justin Bogle DNS 22 DNS 14 16 17 17 19 11 8 60 16. Kyle Chisholm DNS 18 17 16 17 16 15 15 13 DNS 57 17. Max Anstie 14 15 12 11 19 13 22 DNS DNS DNS 55 18. Vince Friese DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS 12 11 12 6 51 19. Alex Martin DNS 17 20 17 18 DNS 14 16 21 13 48 20. Mitchell Oldenburg 15 DNS 16 15 13 19 DNS DNS DNS DNS 37

250 Standings (Points)

Position Name Minn Arlington Daytona Detroit Indy Total 1. Jett Lawrence 26 21 26 26 99 2. Cameron McAdoo 21 26 21 23 91 3. Pierce Brown 17 11 19 21 68 4. Stilez Robertson 16 13 23 15 67 5. Enzo Lopes 15 17 18 14 64 6. Jordon Smith 10 18 17 18 63 7. RJ Hampshire 18 7 16 19 60 8. Phillip Nicoletti 13 14 15 16 58 9. Mitchell Oldenburg DNS 19 14 17 50 10. Jeremy Martin 19 23 DNS DNS 42 11. Jace Owen 8 12 12 9 41 12. Austin Forkner 23 16 DNS DNS 39 13. Joshua Varize 3 8 13 13 37 14. Derek Drake 11 10 4 12 37 15. Henry Miller 9 6 10 8 33 16. John Short DNS 9 11 10 30 17. Kyle Peters 4 15 1 DNS 20 18. Cullin Park 8 DNS 5 4 17 19. Levi Kitchen 14 1 DNS DNS 15 20. Marshal Weltin 5 5 DNS 5 15

250 Standings (Position)

Position Name Minn Arlington Daytona Detroit Indy Total 1. Jett Lawrence 1 3 1 1 99 2. Cameron McAdo 3 1 3 2 91 3. Pierce Brown 6 12 4 3 68 4. Stilez Robertson 7 10 2 8 67 5. Enzo Lopes 8 6 5 9 64 6. Jordon Smith 13 5 6 5 63 7. RJ Hampshire 5 16 7 4 60 8. Phillip Nicoletti 10 9 8 7 58 9. Mitchell Oldenburg DNS 4 9 6 50 10. Jeremy Martin 4 2 DNS DNS 42 11. Jace Owen 11 11 11 14 41 12. Austin Forkner 2 7 DNS DNS 39 13. Joshua Varize 20 15 10 10 37 14. Derek Drake 12 13 19 11 37 15. Henry Miller 14 17 13 15 33 16. John Short DNS 14 12 13 30 17. Kyle Peters 19 8 22 DNS 20 18. Cullin Park 15 DNS 18 19 17 19. Levi Kitchen 9 22 DNS DNS 15 20. Marshal Weltin 18 18 DNS DNS 15

Qualifying Results:

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice



