Results Sheet: 2022 Indianapolis Supercross

Results from round 11 of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Indianapolis.
Standings:
450 Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|A1
|Oak
|SD
|A2
|Glendale
|A3
|Minn
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Detroit
|Indy
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|17
|19
|23
|26
|26
|23
|17
|26
|26
|26
|229
|2.
|Jason Anderson
|13
|26
|15
|23
|19
|26
|26
|23
|14
|2
|187
|3.
|Malcolm Stewart
|16
|18
|18
|18
|23
|19
|19
|18
|15
|23
|187
|4.
|Justin Barcia
|21
|21
|14
|16
|17
|21
|18
|17
|18
|21
|184
|5.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|16
|19
|15
|15
|15
|23
|21
|23
|3
|173
|6.
|Chase Sexton
|18
|14
|26
|21
|21
|16
|7
|19
|21
|1
|164
|7.
|Marvin Musquin
|19
|15
|13
|17
|16
|18
|21
|9
|17
|19
|164
|8.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|17
|21
|19
|11
|17
|10
|16
|19
|4
|141
|9.
|Ken Roczen
|26
|10
|16
|10
|18
|12
|15
|10
|16
|DNS
|133
|10.
|Dean Wilson
|11
|13
|9
|14
|14
|11
|12
|13
|13
|9
|119
|11.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|9
|10
|13
|13
|9
|3
|14
|9
|16
|101
|12.
|Justin Brayton
|10
|DNS
|12
|2
|9
|13
|13
|15
|7
|18
|99
|13.
|Aaron Plessinger
|14
|23
|17
|1
|12
|14
|16
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|97
|14.
|Brandon Hartranft
|6
|7
|8
|11
|8
|8
|10
|11
|6
|14
|89
|15.
|Justin Bogle
|0
|1
|0
|9
|7
|6
|6
|4
|12
|15
|60
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|DNS
|5
|6
|7
|6
|7
|8
|8
|10
|DNS
|57
|17.
|Max Anstie
|9
|8
|11
|12
|4
|10
|1
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|55
|18.
|Vince Friese
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|11
|12
|11
|17
|51
|19.
|Alex Martin
|DNS
|6
|3
|6
|5
|0
|9
|7
|2
|10
|48
|20.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8
|DNS
|7
|8
|10
|4
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|37
450 Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|A1
|Oak
|SD
|A2
|Glendale
|A3
|Minn
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Detroit
|Indy
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|229
|2.
|Jason Anderson
|10
|1
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|21
|187
|3.
|Malcolm Stewart
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|4
|5
|8
|2
|187
|4.
|Justin Barcia
|3
|3
|9
|7
|6
|3
|5
|6
|5
|3
|184
|5.
|Cooper Webb
|2
|7
|4
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|2
|20
|173
|6.
|Chase Sexton
|5
|9
|1
|3
|3
|7
|16
|4
|3
|22
|164
|7.
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|8
|10
|6
|7
|5
|4
|14
|6
|4
|164
|8.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16
|6
|3
|4
|12
|6
|9
|7
|4
|19
|141
|9.
|Ken Roczen
|1
|13
|7
|13
|5
|11
|8
|13
|7
|DNS
|133
|10.
|Dean Wilson
|12
|10
|14
|9
|9
|12
|11
|10
|10
|14
|119
|11.
|Shane McElrath
|18
|14
|13
|10
|10
|14
|20
|9
|14
|7
|101
|12.
|Justin Brayton
|13
|DNS
|11
|21
|14
|10
|10
|8
|16
|5
|99
|13.
|Aaron Plessinger
|9
|2
|6
|22
|11
|9
|7
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|97
|14.
|Brandon Hartranft
|17
|16
|15
|12
|15
|15
|13
|12
|17
|9
|89
|15.
|Justin Bogle
|DNS
|22
|DNS
|14
|16
|17
|17
|19
|11
|8
|60
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|DNS
|18
|17
|16
|17
|16
|15
|15
|13
|DNS
|57
|17.
|Max Anstie
|14
|15
|12
|11
|19
|13
|22
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|55
|18.
|Vince Friese
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|12
|11
|12
|6
|51
|19.
|Alex Martin
|DNS
|17
|20
|17
|18
|DNS
|14
|16
|21
|13
|48
|20.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|15
|DNS
|16
|15
|13
|19
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|37
250 Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|Minn
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Detroit
|Indy
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|21
|26
|26
|99
|2.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|26
|21
|23
|91
|3.
|Pierce Brown
|17
|11
|19
|21
|68
|4.
|Stilez Robertson
|16
|13
|23
|15
|67
|5.
|Enzo Lopes
|15
|17
|18
|14
|64
|6.
|Jordon Smith
|10
|18
|17
|18
|63
|7.
|RJ Hampshire
|18
|7
|16
|19
|60
|8.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|13
|14
|15
|16
|58
|9.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|DNS
|19
|14
|17
|50
|10.
|Jeremy Martin
|19
|23
|DNS
|DNS
|42
|11.
|Jace Owen
|8
|12
|12
|9
|41
|12.
|Austin Forkner
|23
|16
|DNS
|DNS
|39
|13.
|Joshua Varize
|3
|8
|13
|13
|37
|14.
|Derek Drake
|11
|10
|4
|12
|37
|15.
|Henry Miller
|9
|6
|10
|8
|33
|16.
|John Short
|DNS
|9
|11
|10
|30
|17.
|Kyle Peters
|4
|15
|1
|DNS
|20
|18.
|Cullin Park
|8
|DNS
|5
|4
|17
|19.
|Levi Kitchen
|14
|1
|DNS
|DNS
|15
|20.
|Marshal Weltin
|5
|5
|DNS
|5
|15
250 Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|Minn
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Detroit
|Indy
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|3
|1
|1
|99
|2.
|Cameron McAdo
|3
|1
|3
|2
|91
|3.
|Pierce Brown
|6
|12
|4
|3
|68
|4.
|Stilez Robertson
|7
|10
|2
|8
|67
|5.
|Enzo Lopes
|8
|6
|5
|9
|64
|6.
|Jordon Smith
|13
|5
|6
|5
|63
|7.
|RJ Hampshire
|5
|16
|7
|4
|60
|8.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|10
|9
|8
|7
|58
|9.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|DNS
|4
|9
|6
|50
|10.
|Jeremy Martin
|4
|2
|DNS
|DNS
|42
|11.
|Jace Owen
|11
|11
|11
|14
|41
|12.
|Austin Forkner
|2
|7
|DNS
|DNS
|39
|13.
|Joshua Varize
|20
|15
|10
|10
|37
|14.
|Derek Drake
|12
|13
|19
|11
|37
|15.
|Henry Miller
|14
|17
|13
|15
|33
|16.
|John Short
|DNS
|14
|12
|13
|30
|17.
|Kyle Peters
|19
|8
|22
|DNS
|20
|18.
|Cullin Park
|15
|DNS
|18
|19
|17
|19.
|Levi Kitchen
|9
|22
|DNS
|DNS
|15
|20.
|Marshal Weltin
|18
|18
|DNS
|DNS
|15
Qualifying Results:
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice