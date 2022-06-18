Results Sheet: 2022 High Point Motocross National

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Results from round four of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from High Point.
Standings:
450 Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|50
|44
|40
|134
|2.
|Ken Roczen
|44
|38
|47
|129
|3.
|Eli Tomac
|32
|43
|45
|120
|4.
|Jason Anderson
|31
|45
|35
|111
|5.
|Christian Craig
|40
|32
|20
|92
|6.
|Antonio Cairoli
|25
|29
|34
|89
|7.
|Ryan Dungey
|32
|29
|28
|89
|8.
|Justin Barcia
|25
|21
|28
|74
|9.
|Aaron Plessinger
|26
|25
|21
|72
|10.
|Shane McElrath
|24
|16
|25
|65
|11.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|21
|21
|22
|64
|12.
|Joey Savatgy
|0
|22
|25
|47
|13.
|Alex Martin
|14
|17
|8
|39
|14.
|Fredrik Noren
|17
|18
|0
|35
|15.
|Marshal Weltin
|3
|11
|14
|28
|16.
|Brandon Hartranft
|5
|9
|14
|28
|17.
|Benny Bloss
|14
|9
|0
|23
|18.
|Josh Gilbert
|16
|0
|4
|20
|19.
|Justin Rodbell
|0
|1
|10
|11
|20.
|Ryan Surratt
|6
|5
|0
|11
450 Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|1-1
|2-2
|4-2
|134
|2.
|Ken Roczen
|2-2
|3-4
|2-1
|129
|3.
|Eli Tomac
|7-4
|4-1
|1-3
|120
|4.
|Jason Anderson
|4-8
|1-3
|3-6
|111
|5.
|Christian Craig
|3-3
|5-5
|10-12
|92
|6.
|Antonio Cairoli
|10-6
|7-6
|5-4
|89
|7.
|Ryan Dungey
|5-5
|6-7
|7-7
|89
|8.
|Justin Barcia
|8-9
|10-11
|6-8
|74
|9.
|Aaron Plessinger
|6-10
|9-8
|11-10
|72
|10.
|Shane McElrath
|11-7
|12-14
|12-5
|65
|11.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|9-12
|8-13
|9-11
|64
|12.
|Joey Savatgy
|DNS-DNS
|11-9
|8-9
|47
|13.
|Alex Martin
|15-13
|13-12
|13-32
|39
|14.
|Fredrik Noren
|14-11
|14-10
|DNS-DNS
|35
|15.
|Marshal Weltin
|38-18
|16-15
|15-13
|28
|16.
|Brandon Hartranft
|16-33
|15-18
|14-14
|28
|17.
|Benny Bloss
|13-15
|17-16
|40-DNS
|23
|18.
|Josh Gilbert
|12-14
|40-39
|18-20
|20
|19.
|Justin Rodbell
|21-28
|20-17
|16-16
|11
|20.
|Ryan Surratt
|19-17
|18-19
|DNS-DNS
|11
250 Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|45
|44
|139
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|44
|40
|43
|127
|3.
|Jo Shimoda
|38
|34
|29
|101
|4.
|Levi Kitchen
|29
|30
|41
|100
|5.
|Justin Cooper
|18
|42
|40
|100
|6.
|Michael Mosiman
|30
|25
|26
|81
|7.
|Seth Hammaker
|29
|26
|22
|77
|8.
|Stilez Robertson
|21
|24
|29
|74
|9.
|Maximus Vohland
|20
|30
|13
|63
|10.
|Pierce Brown
|28
|11
|19
|58
|11.
|Nicholas Romano
|12
|23
|20
|55
|12.
|Derek Kelley
|9
|19
|18
|46
|13.
|Joshua Varize
|13
|14
|16
|43
|14.
|Nathanael Thrasher
|13
|14
|13
|40
|15.
|Matthew LeBlanc
|5
|12
|23
|40
|16.
|RJ Hampshire
|32
|5
|0
|37
|17.
|Austin Forkner
|30
|0
|0
|30
|18.
|Josiah Natzke
|8
|8
|14
|30
|19.
|Derek Drake
|6
|9
|11
|26
|20.
|Jalek Swoll
|0
|12
|0
|12
250 Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|1-1
|3-1
|2-2
|139
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|2-2
|4-2
|4-1
|127
|3.
|Jo Shimoda
|4-3
|5-4
|7-6
|101
|4.
|Levi Kitchen
|5-8
|6-6
|1-5
|100
|5.
|Justin Cooper
|11-13
|2-3
|3-3
|100
|6.
|Michael Mosiman
|9-4
|1-39
|13-4
|81
|7.
|Seth Hammaker
|8-5
|8-8
|5-15
|77
|8.
|Stilez Robertson
|10-11
|11-7
|6-7
|74
|9.
|Maximus Vohland
|12-10
|7-5
|40-8
|63
|10.
|Pierce Brown
|7-7
|39-10
|11-12
|58
|11.
|Nicholas Romano
|16-14
|10-9
|9-13
|55
|12.
|Derek Kelley
|14-19
|12-11
|14-10
|46
|13.
|Joshua Varize
|13-16
|15-13
|12-14
|43
|14.
|Nathanael Thrasher
|17-12
|14-14
|8-40
|40
|15.
|Matthew LeBlanc
|20-17
|18-12
|10-9
|40
|16.
|RJ Hampshire
|3-9
|16-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|37
|17.
|Austin Forkner
|6-6
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|30
|18.
|Josiah Natzke
|19-15
|17-17
|17-11
|30
|19.
|Derek Drake
|15-24
|13-20
|15-16
|26
|20.
|Jalek Swoll
|40-DNS
|9-40
|36-DNS
|12
Timed Qualifying Results:
250 Combined
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1