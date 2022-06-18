Results Sheet: 2022 High Point Motocross National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from High Point.

Standings:

450 Standings (Points)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Total 1. Chase Sexton 50 44 40 134 2. Ken Roczen 44 38 47 129 3. Eli Tomac 32 43 45 120 4. Jason Anderson 31 45 35 111 5. Christian Craig 40 32 20 92 6. Antonio Cairoli 25 29 34 89 7. Ryan Dungey 32 29 28 89 8. Justin Barcia 25 21 28 74 9. Aaron Plessinger 26 25 21 72 10. Shane McElrath 24 16 25 65 11. Garrett Marchbanks 21 21 22 64 12. Joey Savatgy 0 22 25 47 13. Alex Martin 14 17 8 39 14. Fredrik Noren 17 18 0 35 15. Marshal Weltin 3 11 14 28 16. Brandon Hartranft 5 9 14 28 17. Benny Bloss 14 9 0 23 18. Josh Gilbert 16 0 4 20 19. Justin Rodbell 0 1 10 11 20. Ryan Surratt 6 5 0 11

450 Standings (Position)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Total 1. Chase Sexton 1-1 2-2 4-2 134 2. Ken Roczen 2-2 3-4 2-1 129 3. Eli Tomac 7-4 4-1 1-3 120 4. Jason Anderson 4-8 1-3 3-6 111 5. Christian Craig 3-3 5-5 10-12 92 6. Antonio Cairoli 10-6 7-6 5-4 89 7. Ryan Dungey 5-5 6-7 7-7 89 8. Justin Barcia 8-9 10-11 6-8 74 9. Aaron Plessinger 6-10 9-8 11-10 72 10. Shane McElrath 11-7 12-14 12-5 65 11. Garrett Marchbanks 9-12 8-13 9-11 64 12. Joey Savatgy DNS-DNS 11-9 8-9 47 13. Alex Martin 15-13 13-12 13-32 39 14. Fredrik Noren 14-11 14-10 DNS-DNS 35 15. Marshal Weltin 38-18 16-15 15-13 28 16. Brandon Hartranft 16-33 15-18 14-14 28 17. Benny Bloss 13-15 17-16 40-DNS 23 18. Josh Gilbert 12-14 40-39 18-20 20 19. Justin Rodbell 21-28 20-17 16-16 11 20. Ryan Surratt 19-17 18-19 DNS-DNS 11

250 Standings (Points)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Total 1. Jett Lawrence 50 45 44 139 2. Hunter Lawrence 44 40 43 127 3. Jo Shimoda 38 34 29 101 4. Levi Kitchen 29 30 41 100 5. Justin Cooper 18 42 40 100 6. Michael Mosiman 30 25 26 81 7. Seth Hammaker 29 26 22 77 8. Stilez Robertson 21 24 29 74 9. Maximus Vohland 20 30 13 63 10. Pierce Brown 28 11 19 58 11. Nicholas Romano 12 23 20 55 12. Derek Kelley 9 19 18 46 13. Joshua Varize 13 14 16 43 14. Nathanael Thrasher 13 14 13 40 15. Matthew LeBlanc 5 12 23 40 16. RJ Hampshire 32 5 0 37 17. Austin Forkner 30 0 0 30 18. Josiah Natzke 8 8 14 30 19. Derek Drake 6 9 11 26 20. Jalek Swoll 0 12 0 12

250 Standings (Position)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Total 1. Jett Lawrence 1-1 3-1 2-2 139 2. Hunter Lawrence 2-2 4-2 4-1 127 3. Jo Shimoda 4-3 5-4 7-6 101 4. Levi Kitchen 5-8 6-6 1-5 100 5. Justin Cooper 11-13 2-3 3-3 100 6. Michael Mosiman 9-4 1-39 13-4 81 7. Seth Hammaker 8-5 8-8 5-15 77 8. Stilez Robertson 10-11 11-7 6-7 74 9. Maximus Vohland 12-10 7-5 40-8 63 10. Pierce Brown 7-7 39-10 11-12 58 11. Nicholas Romano 16-14 10-9 9-13 55 12. Derek Kelley 14-19 12-11 14-10 46 13. Joshua Varize 13-16 15-13 12-14 43 14. Nathanael Thrasher 17-12 14-14 8-40 40 15. Matthew LeBlanc 20-17 18-12 10-9 40 16. RJ Hampshire 3-9 16-DNS DNS-DNS 37 17. Austin Forkner 6-6 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 30 18. Josiah Natzke 19-15 17-17 17-11 30 19. Derek Drake 15-24 13-20 15-16 26 20. Jalek Swoll 40-DNS 9-40 36-DNS 12

