Toggle

Results Sheet: 2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross

Results from round six of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 301 16 671 156 866 8275 110 6

GD2
2/12/2022 1:54 PM

Results Sheet: 2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined 

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest