Results Sheet: 2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Results from round six of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1