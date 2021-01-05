Toggle

Results Sheet: 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross

Results from round 17 of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
5/1/2021 2:05 PM

Results Sheet: 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross

Night Show Results:

450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Cooper Webb
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Justin Barcia
5. Chase Sexton
6. Dylan Ferrandis
7. Dean Wilson
8. Tyler Bowers
9. Fredrik Noren

450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Ken Roczen
3. Malcolm Stewart
4. Marvin Musquin
5. Joey Savatgy
6. Broc Tickle
7. Max Anstie
8. Benny Bloss
9. Kyle Chisholm

250 Heat 2
1. Michael Mosiman
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Colt Nichols
5. Thomas Do 
6. Josh Osby
7. Geran Stepleton
8. Logan Karnow
9. Joshua Varize

250 heat 1 start.
Justin Cooper had to come through the pack.
The winner: Cameron McAdoo.

250 Heat 1
1. Cameron McAdoo
2. Hunter Lawrence
3. Jalek Swoll
4. Seth Hammaker
5. Garrett Marchbanks
6. Pierce Brown
7. Kyle Peters
8. Justin Cooper
9. Jarrett Frye

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 West Qualifying Session 2

250 East Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 West Qualifying Session 1

250 East Qualifying Session 1 

The Latest