Results Sheet: 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross

Results from round 17 of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Night Show Results:
450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Cooper Webb
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Justin Barcia
5. Chase Sexton
6. Dylan Ferrandis
7. Dean Wilson
8. Tyler Bowers
9. Fredrik Noren
450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Ken Roczen
3. Malcolm Stewart
4. Marvin Musquin
5. Joey Savatgy
6. Broc Tickle
7. Max Anstie
8. Benny Bloss
9. Kyle Chisholm
250 Heat 2
1. Michael Mosiman
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Colt Nichols
5. Thomas Do
6. Josh Osby
7. Geran Stepleton
8. Logan Karnow
9. Joshua Varize
250 Heat 1
1. Cameron McAdoo
2. Hunter Lawrence
3. Jalek Swoll
4. Seth Hammaker
5. Garrett Marchbanks
6. Pierce Brown
7. Kyle Peters
8. Justin Cooper
9. Jarrett Frye
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 West Qualifying Session 2
250 East Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 West Qualifying Session 1
250 East Qualifying Session 1