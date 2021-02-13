Toggle

Results Sheet: 2021 Orlando 1 Supercross

Results from round seven of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/13/2021 2:18 PM

Results Sheet: 2021 Orlando 1 Supercross

Night Show Results:

450 LCQ
1. Dean Wilson
2. Kyle Chisholm
3. Justin Starling
4. Fredrik Noren

250 LCQ
1. Christian Craig
2. Devin Simonson
3. Alexander Nagy
4. Scott Meshey

450 Heat 2
1. Ken Roczen
2. Jason Anderson
3. Adam Cianciarulo
4. Justin Barcia
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Vince Friese
7. Zach Osborne
8. Aaron Plessinger
9. Dylan Ferrandis

450 heat 1 start.
Eli Tomac walked away with the win.

450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Shane McElrath
3. Marvin Musquin
4. Joey Savatgy
5. Martin Davalos
6. Cooper Webb
7. Justin Brayton
8. Benny Bloss
9. Justin Bogle

250 heat 2 start.
Mitchell Oldenburg finished in second place.
Christian Craig crashed out.
Jett Lawrence cruised to the heat race win.

250 Heat 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Mitchell Oldenburg
3. Jeremy Hand
4. Thomas Do
5. Joshua Varize
6. Maxwell Sanford
7. Hunter Schlosser
8. Wilson Fleming
9. Luke Neese

250 heat 1 start.
Colt Nichols took the win.

250 Heat 1
1. Colt Nichols
2. Jo Shimoda
3. Grant Harlan
4. Kevin Moranz
5. Logan Karnow
6. Josh Osby
7. Hunter Salyes
8. Lane Shaw
9. Lorenzo Camporese

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

