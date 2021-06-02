Toggle

Results Sheet: 2021 Indianapolis 3 Supercross

Results from round six of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

2/6/2021 10:01 AM

Results Sheet: 2021 Indianapolis 3 Supercross

Standings:

450 Class
1. Ken Roczen 138
2. Cooper Webb 122
3. Eli Tomac 114
4. Adam Cianciarulo 105
5. Justin Barcia 96
6. Dylan Ferrandis 96
7. Malcolm Stewart 95
8. Marvin Musquin 94
9. Zach Osborne 87
10. Aaron Plessinger 82
11. Justin Brayton 74
12. Jason Anderson 67
13. Joey Savatgy 67
14. Broc Tickle 52
15. Martin Davalos 37
16. Dean Wilson 35
17. Kyle Chisholm 35
18. Vince Friese 34
19. Benny Bloss 27
20. Justin Bogle 24

250 East Class
1. Colt Nichols 143
2. Christian Craig 137
3. Jo Shimoda 119
4. Jett Lawrence 102
5. Michael Mosiman 97
6. Josh Osby 88
7. Mitchell Oldenburg 73
8. Thomas Do 65
9. Grant Harlan 64
10. Joshua Varize 64
11. Jeremy Hand 58
12. John Short 55
13. Kevin Moranz 54
14. Logan Karnow 48
15. Max Vohland 46
16. Hunter Sayles 44
17. Austin Forkner 40
18. Luke Neese 33
19. RJ Hampshire 32
20. Wilson Fleming 30

Night Show Results:

450 Main Event start.
Adam Cianciarulo seemed to be engaged in battles all race long.
Cooper Webb got close to Ken Roczen towards the end of the race, but he had to settle for second place.
Kenny is on a roll.

450 Main Event
1. Ken Roczen (Honda)
2. Cooper Webb (KTM)
3. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
4. Malcolm Stewart (Yamaha)
5. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
6. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
7. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
8. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha)
9. Joey Savatgy (KTM)
10. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna)
11. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
12. Justin Brayton (Honda)
13. Broc Tickle (Honda)
14. Vince Friese (Honda)
15. Martin Davalos (KTM)
16. Justin Bogle (KTM)
17. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
18. Carlen Gardner (Honda)
19. Justin Barcia (GasGas)
20. Adam Enticknap (Suzuki)
21. Cade Clason (Kawasaki)
22. Benny Bloss (Honda)

250 Main Event start.
Colt Nichols put on one heck of a charge...
...but Jett Lawrence gave him one heck of a battle.
It was a huge win for Christian Craig.

250 Main Event
1. Christian Craig (Yamaha)
2. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki)
3. Colt Nichols (Yamaha)
4. Mitchell Oldenburg (Honda)
5. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
6. Josh Osby (Honda)
7. Hunter Sayles (KTM)
8. Devin Simonson (Kawasaki)
9. Thomas Do (KTM)
10. Luke Neese (Kawasaki)
11. Grant Harlan (Honda)
12. Logan Karnow (Kawasaki)
13. Jeremy Hand (Honda)
14. Kevin Moranz (KTM)
15. Vincent Luhovey (KTM)
16. Joshua Varize (KTM)
17. Bobby Piazza (Yamaha)
18. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna)
19. Wilson Fleming (Honda)
20. Maxwell Sanford (Honda)
21. Hunter Schlosser (Yamaha)
22. Lorenzo Camporese (Kawasaki)

450 LCQ
1. Justin Brayton
2. Cade Clason
3. Kyle Chisholm
4. Adam Enticknap

250 LCQ
1. Hunter Schlosser
2. Lorenzo Camporese
3. Scott Meshey
4. Vincent Luhovey

450 heat 2 start.
Adam Cianciarulo had a small crash, but he would finish in fifth place.
Cooper Webb had worked his way up to second place by the time the checkered flag flew.
Justin Barcia took the win.

450 Heat 2
1. Justin Barcia
2. Cooper Webb
3. Jason Anderson
4. Dylan Ferrandis
5. Adam Cianciarulo
6. Marvin Musquin
7. Aaron Plessinger
8. Justin Bogle
9. Martin Davalos

450 heat 1 start.
The MCR Honda boys.
Eli Tomac looked solid...
...but Ken Roczen took the win.

450 Heat 1
1. Ken Roczen
2. Eli Tomac
3. Zach Osborne
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Vince Friese
6. Joey Savatgy
7. Benny Bloss
8. Broc Tickle
9. Carlen Gardner

250 heat 2 start.
All eyes are on the two teammates battling for the championship.
Colt Nichols won this battle, and the heat race.

250 Heat 2
1. Colt Nichols
2. Christian Craig
3. Devin Simonson
4. Thomas Do
5. Hunter Sayles
6. Joshua Varize
7. Josh Osby
8. Bobby Piazza
9. Maxwell Sanford

Mitchell Oldenburg took the early lead.
He didn't look like his normal self, but Jett Lawrence was able to secure the heat race win.

250 Heat 1
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Mitchell Oldenburg
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Kevin Moranz
5. Grant Harlan
6. Jeremy Hand
7. Luke Neese
8. Logan Karnow
9. Wilson Fleming

Timed Qualifying Results:

