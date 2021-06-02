Results Sheet: 2021 Indianapolis 3 Supercross

- Bike Checks
Results from round six of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
450 Class
1. Ken Roczen 138
2. Cooper Webb 122
3. Eli Tomac 114
4. Adam Cianciarulo 105
5. Justin Barcia 96
6. Dylan Ferrandis 96
7. Malcolm Stewart 95
8. Marvin Musquin 94
9. Zach Osborne 87
10. Aaron Plessinger 82
11. Justin Brayton 74
12. Jason Anderson 67
13. Joey Savatgy 67
14. Broc Tickle 52
15. Martin Davalos 37
16. Dean Wilson 35
17. Kyle Chisholm 35
18. Vince Friese 34
19. Benny Bloss 27
20. Justin Bogle 24
250 East Class
1. Colt Nichols 143
2. Christian Craig 137
3. Jo Shimoda 119
4. Jett Lawrence 102
5. Michael Mosiman 97
6. Josh Osby 88
7. Mitchell Oldenburg 73
8. Thomas Do 65
9. Grant Harlan 64
10. Joshua Varize 64
11. Jeremy Hand 58
12. John Short 55
13. Kevin Moranz 54
14. Logan Karnow 48
15. Max Vohland 46
16. Hunter Sayles 44
17. Austin Forkner 40
18. Luke Neese 33
19. RJ Hampshire 32
20. Wilson Fleming 30
450 Main Event
1. Ken Roczen (Honda)
2. Cooper Webb (KTM)
3. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
4. Malcolm Stewart (Yamaha)
5. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
6. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
7. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
8. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha)
9. Joey Savatgy (KTM)
10. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna)
11. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
12. Justin Brayton (Honda)
13. Broc Tickle (Honda)
14. Vince Friese (Honda)
15. Martin Davalos (KTM)
16. Justin Bogle (KTM)
17. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
18. Carlen Gardner (Honda)
19. Justin Barcia (GasGas)
20. Adam Enticknap (Suzuki)
21. Cade Clason (Kawasaki)
22. Benny Bloss (Honda)
250 Main Event
1. Christian Craig (Yamaha)
2. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki)
3. Colt Nichols (Yamaha)
4. Mitchell Oldenburg (Honda)
5. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
6. Josh Osby (Honda)
7. Hunter Sayles (KTM)
8. Devin Simonson (Kawasaki)
9. Thomas Do (KTM)
10. Luke Neese (Kawasaki)
11. Grant Harlan (Honda)
12. Logan Karnow (Kawasaki)
13. Jeremy Hand (Honda)
14. Kevin Moranz (KTM)
15. Vincent Luhovey (KTM)
16. Joshua Varize (KTM)
17. Bobby Piazza (Yamaha)
18. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna)
19. Wilson Fleming (Honda)
20. Maxwell Sanford (Honda)
21. Hunter Schlosser (Yamaha)
22. Lorenzo Camporese (Kawasaki)
450 LCQ
1. Justin Brayton
2. Cade Clason
3. Kyle Chisholm
4. Adam Enticknap
250 LCQ
1. Hunter Schlosser
2. Lorenzo Camporese
3. Scott Meshey
4. Vincent Luhovey
450 Heat 2
1. Justin Barcia
2. Cooper Webb
3. Jason Anderson
4. Dylan Ferrandis
5. Adam Cianciarulo
6. Marvin Musquin
7. Aaron Plessinger
8. Justin Bogle
9. Martin Davalos
450 Heat 1
1. Ken Roczen
2. Eli Tomac
3. Zach Osborne
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Vince Friese
6. Joey Savatgy
7. Benny Bloss
8. Broc Tickle
9. Carlen Gardner
250 Heat 2
1. Colt Nichols
2. Christian Craig
3. Devin Simonson
4. Thomas Do
5. Hunter Sayles
6. Joshua Varize
7. Josh Osby
8. Bobby Piazza
9. Maxwell Sanford
250 Heat 1
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Mitchell Oldenburg
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Kevin Moranz
5. Grant Harlan
6. Jeremy Hand
7. Luke Neese
8. Logan Karnow
9. Wilson Fleming
