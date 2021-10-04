Toggle

Results Sheet: 2021 Atlanta 1 Supercross 1

Results from round 13 of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

4/10/2021 6:38 AM

Results Sheet: 2021 Atlanta 1 Supercross

Race Results:

450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Ken Roczen
5. Cooper Webb
6. Max Anstie
7. Vince Friese
8. Mitchell Oldenburg
9. Kyle Chisholm

450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Joey Savatgy
3. Chase Sexton
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Broc Tickle
6. Marvin Musquin
7. Justin Barcia
8. Alex Ray
9. Cade Clason

250 Heat 2
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Garrett Marchbanks
3. Chris Blose
4. Cameron McAdoo
5. Enzo Lopes
6. Jerry Robin
7. Dominique Thury
8. Ty Masterpool
9. Coty Schock

250 Heat 1
1. Seth Hammaker
2. Justin Cooper
3. Mitchell Harrison
4. Kyle Peters
5. Robbie Wageman
6. Cedric Soubeyras
7. Jalek Swoll
8. Stilez Robertson
9. Derek Kelley

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying

Photo

250 Group C Qualifying

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying

Photo


1 comment
