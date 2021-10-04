Results Sheet: 2021 Atlanta 1 Supercross

- Bike Checks
Results from round 13 of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Race Results:
450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Ken Roczen
5. Cooper Webb
6. Max Anstie
7. Vince Friese
8. Mitchell Oldenburg
9. Kyle Chisholm
450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Joey Savatgy
3. Chase Sexton
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Broc Tickle
6. Marvin Musquin
7. Justin Barcia
8. Alex Ray
9. Cade Clason
250 Heat 2
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Garrett Marchbanks
3. Chris Blose
4. Cameron McAdoo
5. Enzo Lopes
6. Jerry Robin
7. Dominique Thury
8. Ty Masterpool
9. Coty Schock
250 Heat 1
1. Seth Hammaker
2. Justin Cooper
3. Mitchell Harrison
4. Kyle Peters
5. Robbie Wageman
6. Cedric Soubeyras
7. Jalek Swoll
8. Stilez Robertson
9. Derek Kelley
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group C Qualifying
450 Group B Qualifying
450 Group A Qualifying
250 Group A Qualifying
250 Group C Qualifying
250 Group B Qualifying
dhannahbarragan
4/10/2021 11:58 AM