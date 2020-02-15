Toggle

Results Sheet: 2020 Tampa Supercross

Results from round seven of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/15/2020 9:54 AM

Night Show Results:

450 Heat 2
1. Ken Roczen
2. Adam Cianciarulo
3. Zach Osborne
4. Broc Tickle
5. Justin Barcia
6. Jason Anderson
7. Martin Davalos
8. Blake Baggett
9. Kyle Chisholm

450 heat 1 start.
Cooper Webb was third in his heat race.
Malcolm Stewart under the lights.
The winner? That would be Eli Tomac.

450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Malcolm Stewart
3. Cooper Webb
4. Justin Brayton
5. Dean Wilson
6. Justin Hill
7. Tyler Bowers
8. Aaron Plessinger
9. Vince Friese

Chase Sexton took home the heat race win.

250 heat 2 start.
It's awesome to see Jeremy Martin back behind the gate.
Josh Hill may be one of the bigger surprises of the night. He looks great.

250 Heat 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Jeremy Martin
3. RJ Hampshire
4. Josh Hill
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Jace Owen
7. Jordan Bailey
8. Joey Crown
9. Cedric Soubeyras

250 heat 1 start.
Jordon Smith struggled in the sand section all race long.
Garrett Marchbanks looks pretty good so far.
Shane McElrath took a dominant heat race win.

250 Heat 1
1. Shane McElrath 
2. Garrett Marchbanks
3. Jordon Smith
4. Kyle Peters
5. Enzo Lopes
6. John Short
7. Justin Starling
8. Jerry Robin
9. Nick Gaines

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice


