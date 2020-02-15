Results Sheet: 2020 Tampa Supercross

- Home
Results from round seven of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Night Show Results:
450 Heat 2
1. Ken Roczen
2. Adam Cianciarulo
3. Zach Osborne
4. Broc Tickle
5. Justin Barcia
6. Jason Anderson
7. Martin Davalos
8. Blake Baggett
9. Kyle Chisholm
450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Malcolm Stewart
3. Cooper Webb
4. Justin Brayton
5. Dean Wilson
6. Justin Hill
7. Tyler Bowers
8. Aaron Plessinger
9. Vince Friese
250 Heat 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Jeremy Martin
3. RJ Hampshire
4. Josh Hill
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Jace Owen
7. Jordan Bailey
8. Joey Crown
9. Cedric Soubeyras
250 Heat 1
1. Shane McElrath
2. Garrett Marchbanks
3. Jordon Smith
4. Kyle Peters
5. Enzo Lopes
6. John Short
7. Justin Starling
8. Jerry Robin
9. Nick Gaines
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice