Results Sheet: 2020 Spring Creek National

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Results from round six of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Spring Creek.
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying 2:
450 Group A Qualifying 2:
250 Group A Qualifying 2:
]
250 Group B Qualifying 2:
450 Group B Qualifying 1:
450 Group A Qualifying 1:
250 Group A Qualifying 1:
250 Group B Qualifying 1:
Dirtdemon
9/19/2020 8:22 AM