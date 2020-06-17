Results Sheet: 2020 Salt Lake City 6 Supercross

- Home
Results from round 16 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Night Show Results:
450 Main Event
1. Cooper Webb (KTM)
2. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
3. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna)
4. Ken Roczen (Honda)
5. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
6. Justin Brayton (Honda)
7. Malcolm Stewart (Honda)
8. Martin Davalos (KTM)
9. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
10. Blake Baggett (KTM)
11. Benny Bloss (KTM)
12. Justin Hill (Honda)
13. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
14. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
15. Chad Reed (KTM)
16. Broc Tickle (Suzuki)
17. Vince Friese (Honda)
18. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)
19. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
20. Fredrik Noren (Suzuki)
21. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
22. Alex Ray (Kawasaki)
250 Main Event
1. Chase Sexton (Honda)
2. Shane McElrath (Yamaha)
3. Colt Nichols (Yamaha)
4. Pierce Brown (KTM)
5. Jo Shimoda (Honda)
6. Kyle Peters (Honda)
7. Enzo Lopes (Yamaha)
8. Chris Blose (Honda)
9. Lorenzo Locurcio (Kawasaki)
10. Chase Marquier (Honda)
11. Curren Thurman (KTM)
12. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)
13. Kevin Moranz (KTM)
14. Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna)
15. Darian Sanayei (Kawasaki)
16. Josh Osby (Yamaha)
17. Hunter Sayles (KTM)
18. Luke Neese (Honda)
19. Justin Rodbell (Kawasaki)
20. John Short (Honda)
21. Cody Schock (Honda)
22. Jerry Robin (Husqvarna)
450 LCQ
1. Chad Reed
2. Kyle Chisholm
3. Kyle Cunningham
4. Fredrik Noren
250 LCQ
1. Enzo Lopes
2. Luke Neese
3. Josh Osby
4. Justin Rodbell
450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Cooper Webb
3. Blake Baggett
4. Justin Barcia
5. Justin Hill
6. Benny Bloss
7. Ken Roczen
8. Justin Brayton
9. Vince Friese
450 Heat 1
1. Dean Wilson
2. Eli Tomac
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Martin Davalos
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Zach Osborne
7. Broc Tickle
8. Tyler Bowers
9. Alex Ray
250 Heat 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Colt Nichols
3. Pierce Brown
4. Kyle Peters
5. John Short
6. Justin Starling
7. Chase Marquier
8. Hunter Sayles
9. Kevin Moranz
250 Heat 1
1. Shane McElrath
2. Jo Shimoda
3. Jalek Swoll
4. Lorenzo Locurcio
5. Darian Sanayei
6. Curren Thurman
7. Jerry Robin
8. Coty Schock
9. Chris Blose
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1