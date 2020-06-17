Toggle

Results Sheet: 2020 Salt Lake City 6 Supercross

Results from round 16 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
6/17/2020 1:33 PM

Night Show Results:

450 Main Event
1. Cooper Webb (KTM)
2. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
3. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna)
4. Ken Roczen (Honda)
5. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
6. Justin Brayton (Honda)
7. Malcolm Stewart (Honda)
8. Martin Davalos (KTM)
9. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
10. Blake Baggett (KTM)
11. Benny Bloss (KTM)
12. Justin Hill (Honda)
13. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
14. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
15. Chad Reed (KTM)
16. Broc Tickle (Suzuki)
17. Vince Friese (Honda)
18. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)
19. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
20. Fredrik Noren (Suzuki)
21. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
22. Alex Ray (Kawasaki)

250 Main Event
1. Chase Sexton (Honda)
2. Shane McElrath (Yamaha)
3. Colt Nichols (Yamaha)
4. Pierce Brown (KTM)
5. Jo Shimoda (Honda)
6. Kyle Peters (Honda)
7. Enzo Lopes (Yamaha)
8. Chris Blose (Honda)
9. Lorenzo Locurcio (Kawasaki)
10. Chase Marquier (Honda)
11. Curren Thurman (KTM)
12. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)
13. Kevin Moranz (KTM)
14. Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna)
15. Darian Sanayei (Kawasaki)
16. Josh Osby (Yamaha)
17. Hunter Sayles (KTM)
18. Luke Neese (Honda)
19. Justin Rodbell (Kawasaki)
20. John Short (Honda)
21. Cody Schock (Honda)
22. Jerry Robin (Husqvarna)

450 LCQ
1. Chad Reed
2. Kyle Chisholm
3. Kyle Cunningham
4. Fredrik Noren

250 LCQ
1. Enzo Lopes
2. Luke Neese
3. Josh Osby
4. Justin Rodbell

450 heat 2 start.
Traffic.
Cooper Webb is looking to keep his championship hopes alive tonight with a Main Event win.
Jason Anderson claimed the win.

450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Cooper Webb
3. Blake Baggett
4. Justin Barcia
5. Justin Hill
6. Benny Bloss
7. Ken Roczen
8. Justin Brayton
9. Vince Friese

450 heat 1 start.
Aaron Plessinger looks very comfortable today.
The battle to watch was between Dean Wilson and Eli Tomac.
Eli tried everything, but Dean held on for the win.

450 Heat 1
1. Dean Wilson
2. Eli Tomac
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Martin Davalos
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Zach Osborne
7. Broc Tickle
8. Tyler Bowers
9. Alex Ray

250 heat 2 start.
Pierce Brown was third.
Colt Nichols led early, but a mistake allowed Chase Sexton to close up and make the pass.
Your winner? Chase Sexton.

250 Heat 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Colt Nichols
3. Pierce Brown
4. Kyle Peters
5. John Short
6. Justin Starling
7. Chase Marquier
8. Hunter Sayles
9. Kevin Moranz

250 heat 1 start.
Jo Shimoda looks good today.
Jalek Swoll mid-flight.
Shane McElrath took the win.

250 Heat 1
1. Shane McElrath
2. Jo Shimoda
3. Jalek Swoll
4. Lorenzo Locurcio
5. Darian Sanayei
6. Curren Thurman
7. Jerry Robin
8. Coty Schock
9. Chris Blose

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo


