Results Sheet: 2020 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross

Results from round 12 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
6/3/2020 3:34 PM

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Salt Lake City.

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

