Results Sheet: 2020 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Results from round 12 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Salt Lake City.
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice