Results Sheet: 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Results from round three of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

1/18/2020 12:43 PM

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Anaheim.

Night Show Results:

250 Heat 2
1. Christian Craig
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Jacob Hayes
5. Carson Brown
6. Killian Auberson
7. Jay Wilson
8. Martin Castelo
9. Logan Karnow

250 Heat 1
1. Austin Forkner
2. Mitchell Oldenburg 
3. Justin Cooper
4. Brandon Hartranft
5. Derek Drake
6. Cheyenne Harmon
7. Aaron Tanti
8. Ludovic Macler
9. Lorenzo Camporese

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

 250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice


