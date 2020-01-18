Results Sheet: 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Anaheim.

Night Show Results:

250 Heat 2

1. Christian Craig

2. Jett Lawrence

3. Dylan Ferrandis

4. Jacob Hayes

5. Carson Brown

6. Killian Auberson

7. Jay Wilson

8. Martin Castelo

9. Logan Karnow

250 Heat 1

1. Austin Forkner

2. Mitchell Oldenburg

3. Justin Cooper

4. Brandon Hartranft

5. Derek Drake

6. Cheyenne Harmon

7. Aaron Tanti

8. Ludovic Macler

9. Lorenzo Camporese

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice



