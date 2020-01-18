Results Sheet: 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross

- Home
Results from round three of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Anaheim.
Night Show Results:
250 Heat 2
1. Christian Craig
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Jacob Hayes
5. Carson Brown
6. Killian Auberson
7. Jay Wilson
8. Martin Castelo
9. Logan Karnow
250 Heat 1
1. Austin Forkner
2. Mitchell Oldenburg
3. Justin Cooper
4. Brandon Hartranft
5. Derek Drake
6. Cheyenne Harmon
7. Aaron Tanti
8. Ludovic Macler
9. Lorenzo Camporese
