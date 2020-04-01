Toggle

Results Sheet: 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Results from round one of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/4/2020 12:18 PM

Results Sheet: 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Anaheim.

Night Show Results:

450 Heat 1
1. Justin Brayton
2. Ken Roczen
3. Vince Friese
4. Eli Tomac
5. Martin Davalos
6. Blake Baggett
7. Malcolm Stewart
8. Chris Blose
9. Kyle Chisholm

250 Heat 2
1. Dylan Ferrandis
2. Christian Craig
3. Cameron McAdoo
4. Brandon Hartranft
5. Luke Clout
6. Killian Auberson
7. Michael Leib
8. Mitchell Oldenburg
9. Carson Brown

250 Heat 1
1. Justin Cooper
2. Alex Martin
3. Austin Forkner
4. Derek Drake
5. Jacob Hayes
6. Jett Lawrence
7. Jay Wilson
8. Robbie Wageman
9. Derek Kelley

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice


