Results Sheet: 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Results from round one of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Anaheim.
Night Show Results:
450 Heat 1
1. Justin Brayton
2. Ken Roczen
3. Vince Friese
4. Eli Tomac
5. Martin Davalos
6. Blake Baggett
7. Malcolm Stewart
8. Chris Blose
9. Kyle Chisholm
250 Heat 2
1. Dylan Ferrandis
2. Christian Craig
3. Cameron McAdoo
4. Brandon Hartranft
5. Luke Clout
6. Killian Auberson
7. Michael Leib
8. Mitchell Oldenburg
9. Carson Brown
250 Heat 1
1. Justin Cooper
2. Alex Martin
3. Austin Forkner
4. Derek Drake
5. Jacob Hayes
6. Jett Lawrence
7. Jay Wilson
8. Robbie Wageman
9. Derek Kelley
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice