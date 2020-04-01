Results Sheet: 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Anaheim.

Night Show Results:

450 Heat 1

1. Justin Brayton

2. Ken Roczen

3. Vince Friese

4. Eli Tomac

5. Martin Davalos

6. Blake Baggett

7. Malcolm Stewart

8. Chris Blose

9. Kyle Chisholm

250 Heat 2

1. Dylan Ferrandis

2. Christian Craig

3. Cameron McAdoo

4. Brandon Hartranft

5. Luke Clout

6. Killian Auberson

7. Michael Leib

8. Mitchell Oldenburg

9. Carson Brown

250 Heat 1

1. Justin Cooper

2. Alex Martin

3. Austin Forkner

4. Derek Drake

5. Jacob Hayes

6. Jett Lawrence

7. Jay Wilson

8. Robbie Wageman

9. Derek Kelley

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice



