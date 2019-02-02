Results Sheet: 2019 San Diego Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from the San Diego round of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

Night Show Results:

450 Standings

1. Eli Tomac 106

2. Marvin Musquin 102

3. Ken Roczen 102

4. Cooper Webb 98

5. Blake Baggett 80

6. Dean Wilson 80

7. Justin Barcia 74

8. Aaron Plessinger 66

9. Chad Reed 65

10. Cole Seely 65

11. Vince Friese 54

12. Justin Brayton 52

13. Justin Bogle 50

14. Jason Anderson 46

15. Joey Savatgy 40

16. Justin Hill 39

17. Tyler Bowers 33

18. Ben Lamay 22

19. Kyle Chisholm 21

20. Cole Martinez 18

250 Standings

1. Adam Cianciarulo 114

2. Shane McElrath 106

3. Colt Nichols 104

4. Dylan Ferrandis 102

5. RJ Hampshire 75

6. Jimmy Decotis 73

7. Cameron McAdoo 72

8. Garrett Marchbanks 71

9. Chris Blose 70

10. Jess Pettis 66

11. Michael Mosiman 66

12. Jacob Hayes 65

13. Martin Castelo 51

14. Sean Cantrell 46

15. Jerry Robin 27

16. Enzo Lopes 23

17. Carson Brown 23

18. Mitchell Harrison 22

19. Mathias Jorgensen 21

20. Robbie Wageman 16

450 Main Event

1. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

2. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

3. Ken Roczen (Honda)

4. Justin Bogle (KTM)

5. Chad Reed (Suzuki)

6. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

7. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)

8. Cooper Webb (KTM)

9. Blake Baggett (KTM)

10. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)

11. Vince Friese (Honda)

12. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)

13. Cole Martinez (Suzuki)

14. Cole Seely (Honda)

15. Ben Lamay (Honda)

16. Carlen Gardner (Honda)

17. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki)

18. Theodore Pauli (Kawasaki)

19. Cade Autenrieth (KTM)

20. Alex Ray (Suzuki)

21. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)

22. Heath Harrison (Kawasaki)

250 Main Event

1. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

2. Garrettt Marchbanks (Kawasaki)

3. Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki)

4. Shane McElrath (KTM)

5. Jess Pettis (KTM)

6. Martin Castelo (Suzuki)

7. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha)

8. Mathias Jorgensen (KTM)

9. Cameron McAdoo (Honda)

10. Colt Nichols (Yamaha)

11. Chris Blose (Husqvarna)

12. Michael Mosiman (Husqvarna)

13. Jacob Hayes (Yamaha)

14. Carson Brown (Husqvarna)

15. RJ Hampshire (Honda)

16. Scott Champion (Yamaha)

17. RJ Wageman (Yamaha)

18. Devin Harriman (KTM)

19. Enzo Lopes (Suzuki)

20. Deegan Vonlossberg (Yamaha)

21. Ludovic Macler (Kawasaki)

22. Mitchell Harrison (Yamaha)

450 LCQ

1. Ben Lamay

2. Theodore Pauli

3. Alex Ray

4. Carlen Gardner

250 LCQ

1. Garrett Marchbanks

2. Shane McElrath

3. Mathias Jorgensen

4. Deegan Vonlossberg



450 Heat 2

1. Eli Tomac

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Marvin Musquin

4. Kyle Chisholm

5. Justin Bogle

6. Heath Harrison

7. Chad Reed

8. Vince Friese

9. Cole Seely

450 Heat 1

1. Ken Roczen

2. Cooper Webb

3. Joey Savatgy

4. Justin Barcia

5. Blake Baggett

6. Cole Martinez

7. Tyler Bowers

8. Dean Wilson

9. Cade Autenrieth

250 Heat 2

1. RJ Hampshire

2. Colt Nichols

3. Jimmy Decotis

4. Jess Pettis

5. Carson Brown

6. Michael Mosiman

7. Mitchell Harrison

8. Devin Harriman

9. Scott Champion

250 Heat 1

1. Dylan Ferrandis

2. Adam Cianciarulo

3. Enzo Lopes

4. Cameron McAdoo

5. Martin Castelo

6. Chris Blose

7. Jacob Hayes

8. RJ Wageman

9. Ludovic Macler

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 B Qualifying

450 A Qualifying

250 A Qualifying

250 B Qualifying



