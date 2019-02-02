Results Sheet: 2019 San Diego Supercross

- Home
Results from round five of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from the San Diego round of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
450 Standings
1. Eli Tomac 106
2. Marvin Musquin 102
3. Ken Roczen 102
4. Cooper Webb 98
5. Blake Baggett 80
6. Dean Wilson 80
7. Justin Barcia 74
8. Aaron Plessinger 66
9. Chad Reed 65
10. Cole Seely 65
11. Vince Friese 54
12. Justin Brayton 52
13. Justin Bogle 50
14. Jason Anderson 46
15. Joey Savatgy 40
16. Justin Hill 39
17. Tyler Bowers 33
18. Ben Lamay 22
19. Kyle Chisholm 21
20. Cole Martinez 18
250 Standings
1. Adam Cianciarulo 114
2. Shane McElrath 106
3. Colt Nichols 104
4. Dylan Ferrandis 102
5. RJ Hampshire 75
6. Jimmy Decotis 73
7. Cameron McAdoo 72
8. Garrett Marchbanks 71
9. Chris Blose 70
10. Jess Pettis 66
11. Michael Mosiman 66
12. Jacob Hayes 65
13. Martin Castelo 51
14. Sean Cantrell 46
15. Jerry Robin 27
16. Enzo Lopes 23
17. Carson Brown 23
18. Mitchell Harrison 22
19. Mathias Jorgensen 21
20. Robbie Wageman 16
450 Main Event
1. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
2. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
3. Ken Roczen (Honda)
4. Justin Bogle (KTM)
5. Chad Reed (Suzuki)
6. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
7. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
8. Cooper Webb (KTM)
9. Blake Baggett (KTM)
10. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
11. Vince Friese (Honda)
12. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
13. Cole Martinez (Suzuki)
14. Cole Seely (Honda)
15. Ben Lamay (Honda)
16. Carlen Gardner (Honda)
17. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki)
18. Theodore Pauli (Kawasaki)
19. Cade Autenrieth (KTM)
20. Alex Ray (Suzuki)
21. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
22. Heath Harrison (Kawasaki)
250 Main Event
1. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
2. Garrettt Marchbanks (Kawasaki)
3. Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki)
4. Shane McElrath (KTM)
5. Jess Pettis (KTM)
6. Martin Castelo (Suzuki)
7. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha)
8. Mathias Jorgensen (KTM)
9. Cameron McAdoo (Honda)
10. Colt Nichols (Yamaha)
11. Chris Blose (Husqvarna)
12. Michael Mosiman (Husqvarna)
13. Jacob Hayes (Yamaha)
14. Carson Brown (Husqvarna)
15. RJ Hampshire (Honda)
16. Scott Champion (Yamaha)
17. RJ Wageman (Yamaha)
18. Devin Harriman (KTM)
19. Enzo Lopes (Suzuki)
20. Deegan Vonlossberg (Yamaha)
21. Ludovic Macler (Kawasaki)
22. Mitchell Harrison (Yamaha)
450 LCQ
1. Ben Lamay
2. Theodore Pauli
3. Alex Ray
4. Carlen Gardner
250 LCQ
1. Garrett Marchbanks
2. Shane McElrath
3. Mathias Jorgensen
4. Deegan Vonlossberg
450 Heat 2
1. Eli Tomac
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Marvin Musquin
4. Kyle Chisholm
5. Justin Bogle
6. Heath Harrison
7. Chad Reed
8. Vince Friese
9. Cole Seely
450 Heat 1
1. Ken Roczen
2. Cooper Webb
3. Joey Savatgy
4. Justin Barcia
5. Blake Baggett
6. Cole Martinez
7. Tyler Bowers
8. Dean Wilson
9. Cade Autenrieth
250 Heat 2
1. RJ Hampshire
2. Colt Nichols
3. Jimmy Decotis
4. Jess Pettis
5. Carson Brown
6. Michael Mosiman
7. Mitchell Harrison
8. Devin Harriman
9. Scott Champion
250 Heat 1
1. Dylan Ferrandis
2. Adam Cianciarulo
3. Enzo Lopes
4. Cameron McAdoo
5. Martin Castelo
6. Chris Blose
7. Jacob Hayes
8. RJ Wageman
9. Ludovic Macler
