Results Sheet: 2019 Minneapolis Supercross

Results from round six of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/9/2019 10:52 AM

Results Sheet: 2019 Minneapolis Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from the Minneapolis round of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice 

450 Group A Free Practice 

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice


Minneapolis Results Sheet Supercross 2019
