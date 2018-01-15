Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Worcester Arenacross

Race results from round two of the 2018 Arenacross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 347 415 5267 63 4

GD2
1/15/2018 1:02 PM

Results Sheet: 2018 Worcester Arenacross

250 AX Class Results

Standings:

1. Gavin Faith - 66 Points

2. Jacob Hayes - 60 Points

3. Chris Blose - 54 Points

4. Daniel Herrlein - 43 Points

5. Gared Steinke - 43 Points

6. Kyle Bitterman - 39 Points

7. Travis Sewell - 31 Points

8. Jacob Williamson - 31 Points

9. Michael Mosiman - 30 Points

10. Shane Sewell - 27 Points

Overall Results:

1. Gavin Faith (1-1)

2. Jacob Hayes (2-2)

3. Chris Blose (3-3)

4. Kyle Bitterman (4-5)

5. Daniel Herrlein (10-4)

6. Gared Steinke (8-7)

7. Jacob Williamson (9-6)

8. Shane Sewell (7-8)

9. Michael Mosiman (5-10)

10. TJ Albright (6-11)

11. Heath Harrison (14-9)

12. Carter Gordon (11-12)

13. Lane Staley (12-13)

14. Tanner Basso (13-14)

15. Travis Sewell (DNS-DNS)

16. Jared Lesher (DNS-DNS)

AX Lites Class Results:

Standings:

1. Heath Harrison - 31 Points

2. Garrett Marchbanks - 31 Points

3. Isaac Teasdale - 28 Points

4. Josh Mosiman - 18 Points

5. TJ Albright - 13 Points

6. Jordan Bailey - 11 Points

7. Luke Neese - 11 Points

8. Jeremy Hand - 7 Points

9. Tanner Basso - 5 Points

10. Jerry Robin - 4 Points

Main Event Results:

1. Heath Harrison

2. Garrett Marchbanks

3. Isaac Teasdale

4. Dillon Cloyed

5. Hunter Hilton

6. Jordan Bailey

7. Jared Lesher

8. Josh Mosiman

9. Luke Neese

10. TJ Albright

11. Carter Gordon

12. Tanner Basso

13. Devin Harriman

14. Travis Delnicki

15. Michael Lang

16. Brock Papi

Related: AMSOIL Arenacross Results Sheet
AMSOIL Arenacross Results Sheet
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest