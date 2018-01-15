Results Sheet: 2018 Worcester Arenacross

- Home
Race results from round two of the 2018 Arenacross Championship.
Standings:
1. Gavin Faith - 66 Points
2. Jacob Hayes - 60 Points
3. Chris Blose - 54 Points
4. Daniel Herrlein - 43 Points
5. Gared Steinke - 43 Points
6. Kyle Bitterman - 39 Points
7. Travis Sewell - 31 Points
8. Jacob Williamson - 31 Points
9. Michael Mosiman - 30 Points
10. Shane Sewell - 27 Points
Overall Results:
1. Gavin Faith (1-1)
2. Jacob Hayes (2-2)
3. Chris Blose (3-3)
4. Kyle Bitterman (4-5)
5. Daniel Herrlein (10-4)
6. Gared Steinke (8-7)
7. Jacob Williamson (9-6)
8. Shane Sewell (7-8)
9. Michael Mosiman (5-10)
10. TJ Albright (6-11)
11. Heath Harrison (14-9)
12. Carter Gordon (11-12)
13. Lane Staley (12-13)
14. Tanner Basso (13-14)
15. Travis Sewell (DNS-DNS)
16. Jared Lesher (DNS-DNS)
Standings:
1. Heath Harrison - 31 Points
2. Garrett Marchbanks - 31 Points
3. Isaac Teasdale - 28 Points
4. Josh Mosiman - 18 Points
5. TJ Albright - 13 Points
6. Jordan Bailey - 11 Points
7. Luke Neese - 11 Points
8. Jeremy Hand - 7 Points
9. Tanner Basso - 5 Points
10. Jerry Robin - 4 Points
Main Event Results:
1. Heath Harrison
2. Garrett Marchbanks
3. Isaac Teasdale
4. Dillon Cloyed
5. Hunter Hilton
6. Jordan Bailey
7. Jared Lesher
8. Josh Mosiman
9. Luke Neese
10. TJ Albright
11. Carter Gordon
12. Tanner Basso
13. Devin Harriman
14. Travis Delnicki
15. Michael Lang
16. Brock Papi