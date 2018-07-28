Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Washougal Motocross National 1

Results from round nine of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
7/28/2018 8:39 AM

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Washougal, which is the site of round nine of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. 

Moto Time Sheets:

250 Moto 1

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1


