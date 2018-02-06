Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Thunder Valley Motocross National 1

Results from round three of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 13 10 671 317 503 6040 71 8

GD2
6/2/2018 7:43 AM

Results Sheet: 2018 Thunder Valley Motocross National

Round three of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is here! Who will come out on top in the higher altitude? We'll find out in a few hours. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Thunder Valley. 

Qualifying Time Sheets:

Austin Forkner is looking quick today.
How long until Ken Roczen claims his first moto win?
Chase Sexton is looking to have his best round of the year so far.
Eli Tomac was fastest in qualifying.
Can Blake Baggett repeat the success he had here last year?
Zach Osborne already had a banged up thumb, but it sounds like it's gotten worse. It's going to be a rough day for the #1.

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1


Related: Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Results Sheet Thunder Valley
Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Results Sheet Thunder Valley
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest