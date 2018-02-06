Results Sheet: 2018 Thunder Valley Motocross National

- Home
Results from round three of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Round three of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is here! Who will come out on top in the higher altitude? We'll find out in a few hours. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Thunder Valley.
Qualifying Time Sheets:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
Jay Moto
6/2/2018 8:48 AM
Hope everyone remembers how bad anus the racing was last year at Thunder Valley. JCoop could take his first win here today