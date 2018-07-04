Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Seattle Supercross

Results from round 13 of the 2018 Supercross Championship.

GD2
4/7/2018 4:22 PM

Results Sheet: 2018 Seattle Supercross

We're here in Seattle, Washington for what is expected to be a rather muddy round of Supercross. How bad will the track be by race time? Who will be able to manage the conditions and come out on top in each class? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the afternoon and evening for all of the qualifying and race results from Seattle. 

Qualifying Time Sheets:

250 A

250 B

