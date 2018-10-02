Results Sheet: 2018 San Diego Supercross

We're here in San Diego, California for round six of the 2018 Supercross Championship. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results.

Night Show Results:

450 Standings

1. Jason Anderson 141

2. Justin Barcia 113

3. Cole Seely 106

4. Ken Roczen 102

5. Blake Baggett 99

6. Justin Brayton 99

7. Weston Peick 98

8. Marvin Musquin 96

9. Josh Grant 83

10. Broc Tickle 82

11. Cooper Webb 72

12. Eli Tomac 64

13. Vince Friese 56

14. Chad Reed 47

15. Malcolm Stewart 41

16. Dean Wilson 39

17. Jeremy Martin 36

18. Tyler Bowers 35

19. Kyle Cunningham 30

20. Ben Lamay 27

250 Standings

1. Aaron Plessinger 134

2. Joey Savatgy 129

3. Shane McElrath 117

4. Adam Cianciarulo 116

5. Chase Sexton 107

6. Christian Craig 106

7. Justin Hill 105

8. Kyle Chisholm 83

9. Mitchell Harrison 72

10. Hayden Mellross 67

11. Bradley Taft 64

12. Mitchell Oldenburg 58

13. Phillip Nicoletti 51

14. Justin Starling 48

15. Cole Martinez 39

16. Jean Ramos 39

17. Dakota Alix 38

18. Justin Hoeft 31

19. Killian Auberson 31

20. Ryan Breece 26

450 Main Event

1. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)

2. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

3. Blake Baggett (KTM)

4. Cole Seely (Honda)

5. Broc Tickle (KTM)

6. Justin Brayton (Honda)

7. Weston Peick (Suzuki)

8. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)

9. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)

10. Vince Friese (Honda)

11. Josh Grant (Kawasaki)

12. Benny Bloss (KTM)

13. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)

14. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)

15. Ben Lamay (Honda)

16. Adam Enticknap (Honda)

17. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)

18. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)

19. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

20. Dakota Tedder (KTM)

21. Ken Roczen (Honda)

22. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

250 Main Event

1. Justin Hill (Suzuki)

2. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

3. Chase Sexton (Honda)

4. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)

5. Shane McElrath (KTM)

6. Christian Craig (Honda)

7. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

8. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)

9. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)

10. Bradley Taft (Yamaha)

11. Phillip Nicoletti (Suzuki)

12. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)

13. Cole Martinez (Husqvarna)

14. Dakota Alix (KTM)

15. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)

16. Killian Aberson (KTM)

17. Bradley Lionnet (Kawasaki)

18. Michael Leib (Yamaha)

19. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha)

20. Ryan Breece (Kawasaki)

21. Jean Ramos (Yamaha)

22. Alex Martin (KTM)

450 LCQ

1. Ben Lamay

2. Adam Enticknap

3. Kyle Cunningham

4. Dakota Tedder

250 LCQ

1. Hayden Mellross

2. Michael Leib

3. Ryan Breece

4. Bradley Lionnet

450 Heat 2

1. Cooper Webb

2. Cole Seely

3. Eli Tomac

4. Blake Baggett

5. Ken Roczen

6. Marvin Musquin

7. Broc Tickle

8. Chad Reed

9. Tyler Bowers

450 Heat 1

1. Jason Anderson

2. Justin Barcia

3. Weston Peick

4. Josh Grant

5. Justin Brayton

6. Malcolm Stewart

7. Benny Bloss

8. Vince Friese

9. Dean Wilson

250 Heat 2

1. Justin Hill

2. Christian Craig

3. Chase Sexton

4. Bradley Taft

5. Phillip Nicoletti

6. Alex Martin

7. Justin Starling

8. Cole Martinez

9. Robbie Wageman

250 Heat 1

1. Adam Cianciarulo

2. Joey Savatgy

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Shane McElrath

5. Kyle Chisholm

6. Dakota Alix

7. Mitchell Harrison

8. Killian Auberson

9. Jean Ramos

Qualifying Timesheets:

Combined 450

Combined 250

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice



