Results Sheet: 2018 San Diego Supercross

Results from round six of the 2018 Supercross Championship.
We're here in San Diego, California for round six of the 2018 Supercross Championship. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results.
450 Standings
1. Jason Anderson 141
2. Justin Barcia 113
3. Cole Seely 106
4. Ken Roczen 102
5. Blake Baggett 99
6. Justin Brayton 99
7. Weston Peick 98
8. Marvin Musquin 96
9. Josh Grant 83
10. Broc Tickle 82
11. Cooper Webb 72
12. Eli Tomac 64
13. Vince Friese 56
14. Chad Reed 47
15. Malcolm Stewart 41
16. Dean Wilson 39
17. Jeremy Martin 36
18. Tyler Bowers 35
19. Kyle Cunningham 30
20. Ben Lamay 27
250 Standings
1. Aaron Plessinger 134
2. Joey Savatgy 129
3. Shane McElrath 117
4. Adam Cianciarulo 116
5. Chase Sexton 107
6. Christian Craig 106
7. Justin Hill 105
8. Kyle Chisholm 83
9. Mitchell Harrison 72
10. Hayden Mellross 67
11. Bradley Taft 64
12. Mitchell Oldenburg 58
13. Phillip Nicoletti 51
14. Justin Starling 48
15. Cole Martinez 39
16. Jean Ramos 39
17. Dakota Alix 38
18. Justin Hoeft 31
19. Killian Auberson 31
20. Ryan Breece 26
450 Main Event
1. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
2. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
3. Blake Baggett (KTM)
4. Cole Seely (Honda)
5. Broc Tickle (KTM)
6. Justin Brayton (Honda)
7. Weston Peick (Suzuki)
8. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
9. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
10. Vince Friese (Honda)
11. Josh Grant (Kawasaki)
12. Benny Bloss (KTM)
13. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)
14. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
15. Ben Lamay (Honda)
16. Adam Enticknap (Honda)
17. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)
18. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)
19. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
20. Dakota Tedder (KTM)
21. Ken Roczen (Honda)
22. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
250 Main Event
1. Justin Hill (Suzuki)
2. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
3. Chase Sexton (Honda)
4. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
5. Shane McElrath (KTM)
6. Christian Craig (Honda)
7. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
8. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
9. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)
10. Bradley Taft (Yamaha)
11. Phillip Nicoletti (Suzuki)
12. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)
13. Cole Martinez (Husqvarna)
14. Dakota Alix (KTM)
15. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)
16. Killian Aberson (KTM)
17. Bradley Lionnet (Kawasaki)
18. Michael Leib (Yamaha)
19. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha)
20. Ryan Breece (Kawasaki)
21. Jean Ramos (Yamaha)
22. Alex Martin (KTM)
450 LCQ
1. Ben Lamay
2. Adam Enticknap
3. Kyle Cunningham
4. Dakota Tedder
250 LCQ
1. Hayden Mellross
2. Michael Leib
3. Ryan Breece
4. Bradley Lionnet
450 Heat 2
1. Cooper Webb
2. Cole Seely
3. Eli Tomac
4. Blake Baggett
5. Ken Roczen
6. Marvin Musquin
7. Broc Tickle
8. Chad Reed
9. Tyler Bowers
450 Heat 1
1. Jason Anderson
2. Justin Barcia
3. Weston Peick
4. Josh Grant
5. Justin Brayton
6. Malcolm Stewart
7. Benny Bloss
8. Vince Friese
9. Dean Wilson
250 Heat 2
1. Justin Hill
2. Christian Craig
3. Chase Sexton
4. Bradley Taft
5. Phillip Nicoletti
6. Alex Martin
7. Justin Starling
8. Cole Martinez
9. Robbie Wageman
250 Heat 1
1. Adam Cianciarulo
2. Joey Savatgy
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Shane McElrath
5. Kyle Chisholm
6. Dakota Alix
7. Mitchell Harrison
8. Killian Auberson
9. Jean Ramos
Combined 450
Combined 250
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice
BM124
2/10/2018 7:50 PM
Leib’s been cocky all season before getting back behind the gate, acted like he was going to come out and set the world on fire. Also didn’t have a lot of positive things to say about his teammate hoeft’s riding thus far. Hoeft was doing well in the heat and moving forward, getting back on his last seasons form it seems and as long as he doesn’t crash he’s been moving forward the past few rounds until the end of the main, just needs a bit more fitness and therapy? Leib May have decent practice times but he just drops in the heats and there’s no points in qualifying.. can’t imagine if he makes he main how far back he’s going to drop even with a decent start. There’s no aggression (almost seems scared or overwhelmed) and when things go wrong he’s in no hurry to get back going. He wanted another chance, don’t blow it and just collect a check, not many rounds left to prove yourself. Not hating on him, but he’s getting humbled and I think he realizes the bar has raised a bit in the 2 years he’s been gone. He’s on a great bike with a great trainer/diet, Ryno’s a bit of a hardass but he knows how to get the job done and expects nothing less. Really enjoy the behind the scenes of RTSX, always look forward to it and like seeing the progress Hoeft is making even with the bummed knee, hope he comes out for the LCQ and turns his night around.