Results Sheet: 2018 Salt Lake City Supercross

Results from round 16 of the 2018 Supercross Championship.

4/28/2018 9:14 AM

We're here in Salt Lake City, Utah for the penultimate round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship! How will the Musquin-Tomac situation play out? Will Aaron Plessinger continue to dominate the 250 West Coast Championship? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Salt Lake City. 

Daytime Program Results:

450 Standings
1. Jason Anderson 338
2. Marvin Musquin 324
3. Eli Tomac 292
4. Justin Brayton 264
5. Blake Baggett 264
6. Weston Peick 235
7. Dean Wilson 193
8. Broc Tickle 184
9. Cooper Webb 181
10. Justin Barcia 163
11. Malcolm Stewart 159
12. Vince Frinese 155
13. Chad Reed 147
14. Tyler Bowers 146
15. Cole Seely 124
16. Benny Bloss 123
17. Christian Craig 115
18. Ken Roczen 102
19. Kyle Cunningham 98
20. Josh Grant 83

250 Standings
1. Aaron Plessinger 196
2. Adam Cianciarulo 183
3. Joey Savatgy 174
4. Shane McElrath 172
5. Chase Sexton 150
6. Justin Hill 128
7. Kyle Chisholm 124
8. Mitchell Harrison 115
9. Christian Craig 106
10. Phil Nicoletti 94
11. Hayden Mellross 88
12. Justin Starling 82
13. Mitchell Oldenburg 75
14. Bradley Taft 64
15. Dakota Alix 61
16. Cole Martinez 39
17. Jean Ramos 39
18. Justin Hoeft 31
19. Killian Auberson 31
20. Martin Castelo 29

This is not where Jason Anderson wanted to be early in the Main Event.

450 Main Event start.
Marvin Musquin dominated the Main Event.
Eli Tomac charged through the pack, went down, and put on another charge. He finished in second.

450 Main Event
1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
2. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
3. Blake Baggett (KTM)
4. Christian Craig (Honda)
5. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
6. Justin Brayton (Honda)
7. Weston Peick (Suzuki) 
8. Benny Bloss (KTM)
9. Vince Friese (Honda)
10. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
11. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)
12. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)
13. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
14. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)
15. Cedric Soubeyras (Suzuki)
16. Josh Hill (Yamaha)
17. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
18. Austin Politelli (Honda)
19. Cody Vanbuskirk (KTM)
20. Scott Champion (Yamaha)
21. Dakota Tedder (KTM)
22. Alex Ray (Yamaha)

Shane McElrath walked home with his first win in a while today.

Joey Savatgy led early.
Aaron Plessinger was only able to squeeze out a fourth today in Salt Lake City.

250 Main Event
1. Shane McElrath (KTM)
2. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
3. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
4. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
5. Chase Sexton (Honda)
6. Phil Nicoletti (Suzuki)
7. Dakota Alix (KTM)
8. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)
9. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
10. Martin Castelo (Yamaha)
11. Blake Wharton (Yamaha)
12. Dylan Merriam (Yamaha)
13. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)
14. Justin Hill (Suzuki)
15. Michael Leib (Yamaha)
16. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)
17. Brandan Leith (Kawasaki)
18. Jess Pettis (Yamaha)
19. Josh Mosiman  (Husqvarna)
20. Bradley Lionnet (Kawasaki)
21. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha)
22. Chase Marquier (Husqvarna)

450 LCQ
1. Josh Hill
2. Cody Vanbuskirk
3. Scott Champion
4. Dakota Tedder

250 LCQ
1. Jess Pettis
2. Josh Mosiman
3. Martin Castelo
4. Chase Marquier

Jason Anderson looks to be playing it safe out there today, which is understandable considering what is at stake.

Eli Tomac got a mediocre start but charged through the field to second at the finish.
Weston Peick is looking very quick here in Salt Lake City.

450 Heat 2
1. Weston Peick
2. Eli Tomac
3. Jason Anderson
4. Christian Craig
5. Justin Barcia
6. Tyler Bowers
7. Justin Brayton
8. Vince Friese
9. Austin Politelli

450 heat 1 start.
Marvin Musquin was your heat 2 winner.

450 Heat 1
1. Marvin Musquin
2. Blake Baggett
3. Malcolm Stewart
4. Benny Bloss
5. Dean Wilson
6. Chad Reed
7. Cedric Soubeyras
8. Kyle Cunningham
9. Alex Ray

Shane McElrath finished second in his heat race.

250 heat 2 start.
Adam Cianciarulo took home the heat 2 win.

250 Heat 2
1. Adam Cianciarulo 
2. Shane McElrath
3. Joey Savatgy
4. Blake Wharton
5. Hayden Mellross
6. Phil Nicoletti 
7. Michael Leib
8. Dylan Merriam
9. Mitchell Harrison

Justin Hill didn't get the best of starts, but he worked his was up to third by the time the checkered flag flew.

Aaron Plessinger leading the pack.
Chase Sexton was second.

250 Heat 1
1. Aaron Plessinger
2. Chase Sexton
3. Justin Hill
4. Kyle Chisholm
5. Dakota Alix
6. Justin Starling
7. Bradley Lionnet
8. Robbie Wageman
9. Brandan Leith

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice


