Results Sheet: 2018 Salt Lake City Supercross

We're here in Salt Lake City, Utah for the penultimate round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship! How will the Musquin-Tomac situation play out? Will Aaron Plessinger continue to dominate the 250 West Coast Championship? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Salt Lake City.

Daytime Program Results:

450 Standings

1. Jason Anderson 338

2. Marvin Musquin 324

3. Eli Tomac 292

4. Justin Brayton 264

5. Blake Baggett 264

6. Weston Peick 235

7. Dean Wilson 193

8. Broc Tickle 184

9. Cooper Webb 181

10. Justin Barcia 163

11. Malcolm Stewart 159

12. Vince Frinese 155

13. Chad Reed 147

14. Tyler Bowers 146

15. Cole Seely 124

16. Benny Bloss 123

17. Christian Craig 115

18. Ken Roczen 102

19. Kyle Cunningham 98

20. Josh Grant 83

250 Standings

1. Aaron Plessinger 196

2. Adam Cianciarulo 183

3. Joey Savatgy 174

4. Shane McElrath 172

5. Chase Sexton 150

6. Justin Hill 128

7. Kyle Chisholm 124

8. Mitchell Harrison 115

9. Christian Craig 106

10. Phil Nicoletti 94

11. Hayden Mellross 88

12. Justin Starling 82

13. Mitchell Oldenburg 75

14. Bradley Taft 64

15. Dakota Alix 61

16. Cole Martinez 39

17. Jean Ramos 39

18. Justin Hoeft 31

19. Killian Auberson 31

20. Martin Castelo 29

450 Main Event

1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

2. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

3. Blake Baggett (KTM)

4. Christian Craig (Honda)

5. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)

6. Justin Brayton (Honda)

7. Weston Peick (Suzuki)

8. Benny Bloss (KTM)

9. Vince Friese (Honda)

10. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)

11. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)

12. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)

13. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)

14. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)

15. Cedric Soubeyras (Suzuki)

16. Josh Hill (Yamaha)

17. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)

18. Austin Politelli (Honda)

19. Cody Vanbuskirk (KTM)

20. Scott Champion (Yamaha)

21. Dakota Tedder (KTM)

22. Alex Ray (Yamaha)

250 Main Event

1. Shane McElrath (KTM)

2. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

3. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)

4. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

5. Chase Sexton (Honda)

6. Phil Nicoletti (Suzuki)

7. Dakota Alix (KTM)

8. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)

9. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)

10. Martin Castelo (Yamaha)

11. Blake Wharton (Yamaha)

12. Dylan Merriam (Yamaha)

13. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)

14. Justin Hill (Suzuki)

15. Michael Leib (Yamaha)

16. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)

17. Brandan Leith (Kawasaki)

18. Jess Pettis (Yamaha)

19. Josh Mosiman (Husqvarna)

20. Bradley Lionnet (Kawasaki)

21. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha)

22. Chase Marquier (Husqvarna)

450 LCQ

1. Josh Hill

2. Cody Vanbuskirk

3. Scott Champion

4. Dakota Tedder

250 LCQ

1. Jess Pettis

2. Josh Mosiman

3. Martin Castelo

4. Chase Marquier

450 Heat 2

1. Weston Peick

2. Eli Tomac

3. Jason Anderson

4. Christian Craig

5. Justin Barcia

6. Tyler Bowers

7. Justin Brayton

8. Vince Friese

9. Austin Politelli

450 Heat 1

1. Marvin Musquin

2. Blake Baggett

3. Malcolm Stewart

4. Benny Bloss

5. Dean Wilson

6. Chad Reed

7. Cedric Soubeyras

8. Kyle Cunningham

9. Alex Ray

250 Heat 2

1. Adam Cianciarulo

2. Shane McElrath

3. Joey Savatgy

4. Blake Wharton

5. Hayden Mellross

6. Phil Nicoletti

7. Michael Leib

8. Dylan Merriam

9. Mitchell Harrison

250 Heat 1

1. Aaron Plessinger

2. Chase Sexton

3. Justin Hill

4. Kyle Chisholm

5. Dakota Alix

6. Justin Starling

7. Bradley Lionnet

8. Robbie Wageman

9. Brandan Leith

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice



