Results Sheet: 2018 Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Who needs corners? It's time to watch some fast dudes race each other on a straight line track. Check back for all of the bracket results.

Final Results:

250 Class

1. Shane McElrath (KTM)

2. Ryan Dungey (KTM)

3. Ryan Villopoto (Yamaha)

125 Class

1. Carson Brown (Husqvarna)

2. AJ Catanzaro (Kawasaki)

3. Luke Renzland (Yamaha)

Final Round Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Shane McElrath - McElrath Wins 2-1

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. AJ Catanzaro - Brown Wins 2-1

3rd Place Trophy Round Results:

250 Class

Ryan Villopoto vs. Jordon Smith - Villopoto Wins 2-1

125 Class

Luke Renzland vs. Chase Marquier - Renzland Wins 2-0

Round 3 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Ryan Villopoto - Dungey Wins 2-0

Shane McElrath vs. Jordon Smith - McElrath Wins 2-1

Round 2 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Cedric Soubeyras - Dungey Wins 2-0

Ryan Villopoto vs. Josh Grant - Villopoto Wins 2-1

Cameron McAdoo vs. Jordon Smith - Smith Wins 2-0

Shane McElrath vs. Ryan Morais - McElrath Wins 2-0

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. Chase Marquier - Brown Wins 2-0

AJ Catanzaro vs. Luke Renzland - Catanzaro Wins 2-1

Round 1 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Mike Brown - Dungey Wins 2-0

Cedric Soubeyras vs. Ryan Sipes - Soubeyras Wins 2-0

Ryan Villopoto vs. Christophe Pourcel - Villopoto Wins 2-0

Kyle Patridge vs. Josh Grant - Grant Wins 2-0

Johnny Jelderda vs. Jordon Smith - Smith Wins 2-0

Cameron McAdoo vs. Austin Politelli - McAdoo Wins 2-0

Darryn Durham vs. Shane McElrath - McElrath Wins 2-0

Ryan Morais vs. Gared Steinke - Morais Wins 2-0

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. Colton Aeck - Brown Wins 2-0

Christophe Pourcel vs. Chase Marquier - Marquier Wins 2-0

AJ Catanzaro vs. Ryan Surratt - Catanzaro Wins 2-1

Luke Renzland vs. Chance Fullerton - Renzland Wins 2-0

Qualifying Times:

250 Class

1. Ryan Dungey - 42.783

2. Jordon Smith - 42.872

3. Shane McElrath - 43.051

4. Ryan Villopoto - 43.356

5. Josh Grant - 43.510

6. Ryan Morais - 44.111

7. Cameron McAdoo - 44.162

8. Cedric Soubeyras - 44.377

9. Ryan Sipes - 44.464

10. Austin Politelli - 44.866

11. Gared Steinke 45.047

12. Kyle Partridge - 45.082

13. Christophe Pourcel - 45.129

14. Darryn Durham - 45.174

15. Johnny Jelderda - 45.844

16. Mike Brown - 46.157

125 Class

1. Carson Brown - 45.879

2. Luke Renzland - 46.264

3. AJ Catanzaro - 46.618

4. Chase Marquier - 46.727

5. Christophe Pourcel - 46.842

6. Ryan Surratt - 47.152

7. Gared Steinke - 47.516

8. Colton Aeck - 47.958

9. Chance Fullerton - 54.518