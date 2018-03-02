Results Sheet: 2018 Oakland Supercross

- Home
Results from round five of the 2018 Supercross Championship.
We're here in Oakland, California for round five of the 2018 Supercross Championship, which happens to be a day-time race. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Oakland.
450 Standings
1. Jason Anderson 115
2. Ken Roczen 100
3. Justin Barcia 98
4. Cole Seely 87
5. Justin Brayton 82
6. Weston Peick 82
7. Blake Baggett 78
8. Marvin Musquin 73
9. Josh Grant 71
10. Cooper Webb 68
11. Broc Tickle 64
12. Eli Tomac 63
13. Vince Friese 43
14. Chad Reed 37
15. Jeremy Martin 36
16. Malcolm Stewart 35
17. Tyler Bowers 26
18. Dean Wilson 25
19. Kyle Cunningham 25
20. Alex Ray 22
250 Standings
1. Aaron Plessinger 118
2. Joey Savatgy 110
3. Shane McElrath 99
4. Adam Cianciarulo 93
5. Christian Craig 89
6. Chase Sexton 86
7. Justin Hill 79
8. Kyle Chisholm 68
9. Mitchell Oldenburg 58
10. Mitchell Harrison 58
11. Hayden Mellross 56
12. Bradley Taft 51
13. Justin Starling 40
14. Phillip Nicoletti 39
15. Jean Ramos 37
16. Justin Hoeft 31
17. Dakota Alix 29
18. Cole Martinez 29
19. Killian Auberson 24
20. Ryan Breece 23
450 Main Event
1. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
2. Ken Roczen (Honda)
3. Blake Baggett (KTM)
4. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
5. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
6. Cole Seely (Honda)
7. Cooper webb (Yamaha)
8. Broc Tickle (KTM)
9. Justin Brayton (Honda)
10. Josh Grant (Kawasaki)
11. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
12. Weston Peick (Suzuki)
13. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
14. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)
15. Vince Friese (Honda)
16. Alex Ray (Husqvarna)
17. Justin Bogle (Suzuki)
18. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)
19. Ben Lamay (Honda)
20. Benny Bloss (KTM)
21. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
22. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)
250 Main Event
1. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
2. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
3. Justin Hill (Suzuki)
4. Christian Craig (Honda)
5. Alex Martin (KTM)
6. Chase Sexton (Honda)
7. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
8. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
9. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)
10. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)
11. Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)
12. Jean Ramos (Yamaha)
13. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)
14. Martin Castelo (Yamaha)
15. Shane McElrath (KTM)
16. Cole Martinez (Husqvarna)
17. Ryan Breece (Kawasaki)
18. Julio Zambrano (Husqvarna)
19. Chase Marquier (Husqvarna)
20. Dakota Alix (KTM)
21. Phillip Nicoletti (Suzuki)
22. Killian Auberson (KTM)
450 LCQ
1. Chad Reed
2. Malcolm Stewart
3. Ben Lamay
4. Kyle Cunningham
250 LCQ
1. Mitchell Harrison
2. Justin Starling
3. Julio Zambrano
4. Chase Marquier
450 Heat 2
1. Justin Barcia
2. Cooper Webb
3. Weston Peick
4. Tyler Bowers
5. Jason Anderson
6. Benny Bloss
7. Broc Tickle
8. Dean Wilson
9. Vince Friese
450 Heat 1
1. Cole Seely
2. Eli Tomac
3. Marvin Musquin
4. Ken Roczen
5. Josh Grant
6. Blake Baggett
7. Justin Brayton
8. Alex Ray
9. Justin Bogle
250 Heat 2
1. Aaron Plessinger
2. Adam Cianciarulo
3. Christian Craig
4. Alex Martin
5. Justin Hill
6. Justin Hoeft
7. Jean Ramos
8. Martin Castelo
9. Phillip Nicoletti
250 Heat 1
1. Shane McElrath
2. Joey Savatgy
3. Chase Sexton
4. Hayden Mellross
5. Kyle Chisholm
6. Dakota Alix
7. Killian Auberson
8. Ryan Breece
9. Cole Martinez
450 Combined Times
250 Combined Times
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice
-MAVERICK-
2/3/2018 1:10 PM
Canadian Jess Pettis with a 54.423sec. In the 250 class. 19th fastest for his SX debut. Great job.