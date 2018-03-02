Results Sheet: 2018 Oakland Supercross

We're here in Oakland, California for round five of the 2018 Supercross Championship, which happens to be a day-time race. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Oakland.

Night Show Results:

450 Standings

1. Jason Anderson 115

2. Ken Roczen 100

3. Justin Barcia 98

4. Cole Seely 87

5. Justin Brayton 82

6. Weston Peick 82

7. Blake Baggett 78

8. Marvin Musquin 73

9. Josh Grant 71

10. Cooper Webb 68

11. Broc Tickle 64

12. Eli Tomac 63

13. Vince Friese 43

14. Chad Reed 37

15. Jeremy Martin 36

16. Malcolm Stewart 35

17. Tyler Bowers 26

18. Dean Wilson 25

19. Kyle Cunningham 25

20. Alex Ray 22

250 Standings

1. Aaron Plessinger 118

2. Joey Savatgy 110

3. Shane McElrath 99

4. Adam Cianciarulo 93

5. Christian Craig 89

6. Chase Sexton 86

7. Justin Hill 79

8. Kyle Chisholm 68

9. Mitchell Oldenburg 58

10. Mitchell Harrison 58

11. Hayden Mellross 56

12. Bradley Taft 51

13. Justin Starling 40

14. Phillip Nicoletti 39

15. Jean Ramos 37

16. Justin Hoeft 31

17. Dakota Alix 29

18. Cole Martinez 29

19. Killian Auberson 24

20. Ryan Breece 23

450 Main Event

1. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)

2. Ken Roczen (Honda)

3. Blake Baggett (KTM)

4. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

5. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)

6. Cole Seely (Honda)

7. Cooper webb (Yamaha)

8. Broc Tickle (KTM)

9. Justin Brayton (Honda)

10. Josh Grant (Kawasaki)

11. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)

12. Weston Peick (Suzuki)

13. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

14. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)

15. Vince Friese (Honda)

16. Alex Ray (Husqvarna)

17. Justin Bogle (Suzuki)

18. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)

19. Ben Lamay (Honda)

20. Benny Bloss (KTM)

21. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)

22. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)

250 Main Event

1. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

2. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)

3. Justin Hill (Suzuki)

4. Christian Craig (Honda)

5. Alex Martin (KTM)

6. Chase Sexton (Honda)

7. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

8. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)

9. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)

10. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)

11. Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)

12. Jean Ramos (Yamaha)

13. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)

14. Martin Castelo (Yamaha)

15. Shane McElrath (KTM)

16. Cole Martinez (Husqvarna)

17. Ryan Breece (Kawasaki)

18. Julio Zambrano (Husqvarna)

19. Chase Marquier (Husqvarna)

20. Dakota Alix (KTM)

21. Phillip Nicoletti (Suzuki)

22. Killian Auberson (KTM)

450 LCQ

1. Chad Reed

2. Malcolm Stewart

3. Ben Lamay

4. Kyle Cunningham

250 LCQ

1. Mitchell Harrison

2. Justin Starling

3. Julio Zambrano

4. Chase Marquier

450 Heat 2

1. Justin Barcia

2. Cooper Webb

3. Weston Peick

4. Tyler Bowers

5. Jason Anderson

6. Benny Bloss

7. Broc Tickle

8. Dean Wilson

9. Vince Friese

450 Heat 1

1. Cole Seely

2. Eli Tomac

3. Marvin Musquin

4. Ken Roczen

5. Josh Grant

6. Blake Baggett

7. Justin Brayton

8. Alex Ray

9. Justin Bogle

250 Heat 2

1. Aaron Plessinger

2. Adam Cianciarulo

3. Christian Craig

4. Alex Martin

5. Justin Hill

6. Justin Hoeft

7. Jean Ramos

8. Martin Castelo

9. Phillip Nicoletti

250 Heat 1

1. Shane McElrath

2. Joey Savatgy

3. Chase Sexton

4. Hayden Mellross

5. Kyle Chisholm

6. Dakota Alix

7. Killian Auberson

8. Ryan Breece

9. Cole Martinez

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined Times





250 Combined Times





450 Group C Qualifying Session 2





450 Group A Qualifying Session 2





250 Group A Qualifying Session 2





250 Group B Qualifying Session 2





250 Group C Qualifying Session 2





450 Group C Qualifying Session 1





450 Group A Qualifying Session 1









250 Group A Qualifying Session 1





250 Group C Qualifying Session 1





250 Group B Qualifying Session 1





450 Group C Free Practice





450 Group B Free Practice









450 Group A Free Practice









250 Group A Free Practice





250 Group C Free Practice







