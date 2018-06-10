Results Sheet: 2018 Motocross of Nations

- Home
Results from this year's Motocross of Nations.
We're here in Buchanan, Michigan for the 2018 Motocross of Nations! Will Team USA win on their home soil? Or will another nation establish dominance? We'll have to wait and see. Check back throughout the weekend for all of the practice, qualifying, and race results from RedBud.
Qualifying Time Sheets:
Nations Qualification (Top 19 Teams Qualify Straight into A Final)
OPEN Qualifying Race
MX2 Qualifying Race
MXGP Qualifying Race
OPEN Free Practice
MX2 Free Practice
MXGP Free Practice
gmason812
10/6/2018 7:38 PM
I think the 2 months of hype before the race probably wasn’t great for the American guys. Plus Plessinger pretty much guaranteed a win at one of the press conferences. Should just keep quiet and let it all unfold on race day.
Mr. Robinson
10/6/2018 3:13 PM
We ( the USA ) are going to get smoked.
Craig742
10/6/2018 10:38 AM
Wow Kdub and Sipes right there. Eli better get on the gas
DB505
10/6/2018 9:35 AM
Awesome! Run Forest Run !!! Lol
uneasy_rider
10/6/2018 9:26 AM
Wow, K-dub only 4 spots off of the current 450 MX champ!
dirtmike86
10/6/2018 9:02 AM
Windham lol hell yeah!