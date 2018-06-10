Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Motocross of Nations 6

Results from this year's Motocross of Nations.

GD2
10/6/2018 8:40 AM

Results Sheet: 2018 Motocross of Nations

We're here in Buchanan, Michigan for the 2018 Motocross of Nations! Will Team USA win on their home soil? Or will another nation establish dominance? We'll have to wait and see. Check back throughout the weekend for all of the practice, qualifying, and race results from RedBud. 

Qualifying Time Sheets:

Eli Tomac suffered a DNF in the MXGP qualifying race.
Tony Cairoli walked away with the MXGP qualifying race win.
Dylan Ferrandis won the MX2 qualifying race after Aaron Plessinger crashed out of first place.
Jeffrey Herlings came back to third after crashing in the first turn of his qualifying race.

Nations Qualification (Top 19 Teams Qualify Straight into A Final)

OPEN Qualifying Race

MX2 Qualifying Race

MXGP Qualifying Race

OPEN Free Practice

MX2 Free Practice

MXGP Free Practice


6 comments
