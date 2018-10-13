Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Monster Energy Cup 3

Results from the 2018 Monster Energy Cup.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 8 10 671 294 557 6335 79 6

GD2
10/13/2018 12:32 PM

Results Sheet: 2018 Monster Energy Cup

We're here in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Monster Energy Cup! How will Cooper Webb do on KTM? Will Marvin Musquin win for the second year in a row? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from this year's Monster Energy Cup. 

Night Show Results:

Amateur All-Stars Class Main Event #1
1. Jo Shimoda 
2. Seth Hammaker 
3. Jalek Swoll
4. Brian Moreau
5. Carter Halpain
6. Derek Drake
7. Jesse Flock
8. Johnny Garcia
9. Braden Oneal
10. Carson Mumford
11. Parker Mashburn 
12. Jace Kessler
13. Tre Fierro
14. Preston Taylor
15. Kaeden Kniffing
16. Devin Simonson
17. Wyatt Lyonsmith
18. Bjorn Viney
19. Tristan Lewis
20. Jordan Jarvis
21. Mcclellan Hile
22. Tanner Stack

Supermini Class Main Event #1
1. Max Vohland
2. Joshua Varize
3. Kaeden Amerine 
4. Nick Romano
5. Chance Hymas
6. Hunter Yoder
7. Jack Chambers
8. Jayden Clough
9. Wyatt Liebeck
10. Devin Slusher
11. Jackson Craig
12. Larry Reyes
13. Ryder Difrancesco
14. Sage Lewis
15. Wyatt Mattson
16. Boston Boots
17. Myles Gilmore
18. Brock Bennett 
19. Talon Hawkins
20. Jazzmyn Canfield 
21. Tayler Allred
22. Slade Varola

Cup Class Main Event #1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Marvin Musquin
3. Jason Anderson
4. Justin Barcia
5. Joey Savatgy
6. Cooper Webb
7. Malcolm Stewart
8. Josh Grant
9. Chad Reed
10. Vince Friese
11. Blake Baggett
12. Ryan Villopoto
13. Jordon Smith
14. Tyler Bowers
15. Nick Schmidt
16. Ryan Surratt 
17. Alex Ray
18. Justin Starling
19. Colton Aeck
20. Cheyenne Harmon
21. Chris Howell
22. Dylan Merriam

Qualifying Time Sheets:

Cooper Webb is making his debut with Red Bull KTM this weekend.
Eli Tomac looks to be getting along well with the 2019 Kawasaki.
Marvin Musquin was the fastest qualifier in the Cup Class.
Surprise! Ryan Villopoto is racing tonight.
Jason Anderson is back in action and looking quick.
How will Blake Baggett perform?

Cup Class LCQ

Cup Class Combined Times

Cup Class Group A Qualifying Session 2

Cup Class Group B Qualifying Session 2

Supermini Class Qualifying Session 2

Amateur All-Stars Class Qualifying Session 2

Amateur All-Stars Class Qualifying Session 1

Supermini Class Qualifying Session 1

Cup Class Group B Qualifying Session 1

Cup Class Group A Qualifying Session 1

Amateur All-Stars Class Free Practice

Cup Class Group A Free Practice

Cup Class Group B Free Practice


Related: 2018 Monster Energy Cup Results Sheet
2018 Monster Energy Cup Results Sheet
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest