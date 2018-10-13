Results Sheet: 2018 Monster Energy Cup

- Home
Results from the 2018 Monster Energy Cup.
We're here in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Monster Energy Cup! How will Cooper Webb do on KTM? Will Marvin Musquin win for the second year in a row? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from this year's Monster Energy Cup.
Night Show Results:
Amateur All-Stars Class Main Event #1
1. Jo Shimoda
2. Seth Hammaker
3. Jalek Swoll
4. Brian Moreau
5. Carter Halpain
6. Derek Drake
7. Jesse Flock
8. Johnny Garcia
9. Braden Oneal
10. Carson Mumford
11. Parker Mashburn
12. Jace Kessler
13. Tre Fierro
14. Preston Taylor
15. Kaeden Kniffing
16. Devin Simonson
17. Wyatt Lyonsmith
18. Bjorn Viney
19. Tristan Lewis
20. Jordan Jarvis
21. Mcclellan Hile
22. Tanner Stack
Supermini Class Main Event #1
1. Max Vohland
2. Joshua Varize
3. Kaeden Amerine
4. Nick Romano
5. Chance Hymas
6. Hunter Yoder
7. Jack Chambers
8. Jayden Clough
9. Wyatt Liebeck
10. Devin Slusher
11. Jackson Craig
12. Larry Reyes
13. Ryder Difrancesco
14. Sage Lewis
15. Wyatt Mattson
16. Boston Boots
17. Myles Gilmore
18. Brock Bennett
19. Talon Hawkins
20. Jazzmyn Canfield
21. Tayler Allred
22. Slade Varola
Cup Class Main Event #1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Marvin Musquin
3. Jason Anderson
4. Justin Barcia
5. Joey Savatgy
6. Cooper Webb
7. Malcolm Stewart
8. Josh Grant
9. Chad Reed
10. Vince Friese
11. Blake Baggett
12. Ryan Villopoto
13. Jordon Smith
14. Tyler Bowers
15. Nick Schmidt
16. Ryan Surratt
17. Alex Ray
18. Justin Starling
19. Colton Aeck
20. Cheyenne Harmon
21. Chris Howell
22. Dylan Merriam
Crush
10/13/2018 6:25 PM
Malcolm listed on a RMZ. Classic AMA.
Deja New
10/13/2018 7:27 PM
And Cooper was on a Yamaha in free practice but swapped to KTM for qualifying
Rs444
10/13/2018 1:48 PM
Hope this is an indicator that savatgy Will do well on 450s