Results Sheet: 2018 Monster Energy Cup

We're here in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Monster Energy Cup! How will Cooper Webb do on KTM? Will Marvin Musquin win for the second year in a row? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from this year's Monster Energy Cup.

Night Show Results:

Amateur All-Stars Class Main Event #1

1. Jo Shimoda

2. Seth Hammaker

3. Jalek Swoll

4. Brian Moreau

5. Carter Halpain

6. Derek Drake

7. Jesse Flock

8. Johnny Garcia

9. Braden Oneal

10. Carson Mumford

11. Parker Mashburn

12. Jace Kessler

13. Tre Fierro

14. Preston Taylor

15. Kaeden Kniffing

16. Devin Simonson

17. Wyatt Lyonsmith

18. Bjorn Viney

19. Tristan Lewis

20. Jordan Jarvis

21. Mcclellan Hile

22. Tanner Stack

Supermini Class Main Event #1

1. Max Vohland

2. Joshua Varize

3. Kaeden Amerine

4. Nick Romano

5. Chance Hymas

6. Hunter Yoder

7. Jack Chambers

8. Jayden Clough

9. Wyatt Liebeck

10. Devin Slusher

11. Jackson Craig

12. Larry Reyes

13. Ryder Difrancesco

14. Sage Lewis

15. Wyatt Mattson

16. Boston Boots

17. Myles Gilmore

18. Brock Bennett

19. Talon Hawkins

20. Jazzmyn Canfield

21. Tayler Allred

22. Slade Varola

Cup Class Main Event #1

1. Eli Tomac

2. Marvin Musquin

3. Jason Anderson

4. Justin Barcia

5. Joey Savatgy

6. Cooper Webb

7. Malcolm Stewart

8. Josh Grant

9. Chad Reed

10. Vince Friese

11. Blake Baggett

12. Ryan Villopoto

13. Jordon Smith

14. Tyler Bowers

15. Nick Schmidt

16. Ryan Surratt

17. Alex Ray

18. Justin Starling

19. Colton Aeck

20. Cheyenne Harmon

21. Chris Howell

22. Dylan Merriam

