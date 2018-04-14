Results Sheet: 2018 Minneapolis Supercross

We're here in Minneapolis, Minnesota for round 14 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship! Who will come out on top tonight in each class? Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results.

Night Show Results:

450 Main Event #2

1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

2. Justin Brayton (Honda)

3. Weston Peick (Suzuki)

4. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

5. Blake Baggett (KTM)

6. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)

7. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)

8. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)

9. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)

10. Christian Craig (Honda)

11. Vince Friese (Honda)

12. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)

13. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)

14. Benny Bloss (KTM)

15. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)

16. Cedric Soubeyras (Suzuki)

17. Ben Lamay (Honda)

18. Henry Miller (Suzuki)

19. Dakota Tedder (KTM)

20. Theodore Pauli (Kawasaki)

21. Devan Raper (Kawasaki)

22. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

250 Main Event #2

1. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna)

2. Jordon Smith (KTM)

3. Jeremy Martin (Honda)

4. Sean Cantrell (KTM)

5. Brandon Hartranft (Yamaha)

6. Josh Osby (KTM)

7. Jacob Williamson (Honda)

8. John Short (Yamaha)

9. Ramyller Alves (Yamaha)

10. Austin Forkner (Kawasaki)

11. Anthony Rodriguez (KTM)

12. Cody Vanbuskirk (KTM)

13. Lorenzo Locurcio (Yamaha)

14. Zack Williams (KTM)

15. Thomas Ramette (Yamaha)

16. Vann Martin (Honda)

17. Josh Cartwright (Yamaha)

18. Keith Tucker (Yamaha)

19. Michael Mosiman (Husqvarna)

20. Luke Renzland (Yamaha)

21. Wilson Fleming (Yamaha)

22. Kyle Peters (Suzuki)

450 Main Event #1

1. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

2. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)

3. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)

4. Justin Brayton (Honda)

5. Weston Peick (Suzuki)

6. Blake Baggett (KTM)

7. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

8. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)

9. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)

10. Benny Bloss (KTM)

11. Vince Friese (Honda)

12. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)

13. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)

14. Christian Craig (Honda)

15. Malcolm Stewart (Suzuki)

16. Cedric Soubeyras (Suzuki)

17. Henry Miller (Suzuki)

18. Ben Lamay (Honda)

19. Dakota Tedder (KTM)

20. Devan Raper (Kawasaki)

21. Theodore Pauli (Kawasaki)

22. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

250 Main Event #1

1. Austin Forkner (Kawasaki)

2. Jordon Smith (KTM)

3. Jeremy Martin (Honda)

4. Zach OSborne (Husqvarna)

5. Sean Cantrell (KTM)

6. Anthony Rodriguez (KTM)

7. Michael Mosiman (Husqvarna)

8. Thomas Ramette (Yamaha)

9. Josh Osby (KTM)

10. Luke Renzland (Yamaha)

11. John Short (Yamaha)

12. Keith Tucker (Yamaha)

13. Cody Vanbuskirk (KTM)

14. Josh Cartwright (Yamaha)

15. Vann Martin (Honda)

16. Brandon Hartranft (Yamaha)

17. Jacob Williamson (Honda)

18. Wilson Fleming (Yamaha)

19. Lorenzo Locurcio (Honda)

20. Zack Williams (KTM)

21. Ramyller Alves (Yamaha)

22. Kyle Peters (Suzuki)

450 LCQ

1. Henry Miller

2. Kyle Cunningham

3. Devan Raper

4. Theodore Pauli

250 LCQ

1. Lorenzo Locurcio

2. Ramyller Alves

3. Wilson Fleming

4. Vann Martin

Qualifying Timesheets:

