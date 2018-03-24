Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Indianapolis Supercross

Results from round 12 of the 2018 Supercross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 17 10 671 338 457 5700 70 7

GD2
3/24/2018 10:01 AM

Results Sheet: 2018 Indianapolis Supercross

We're here in Indianapolis, Indiana for round 12 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship! Who will win the 250 Showdown? Can Eli Tomac dominate the 450 field again? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Indy. 

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 East Group Qualifying Session 2

250 West Group Qualifying Session 2

250 Overflow Group Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 West Group Qualifying Session 1

250 East Group Qualifying Session 1

250 Overflow Group Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 West Group Free Practice

250 Overflow Group Free Practice


Related: Indianapolis Results Sheet Supercross 2018
Indianapolis Results Sheet Supercross 2018
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest