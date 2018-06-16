Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 High Point Motocross National

Results from round four of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

After a one week break, we're back for round four of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Can Jeremy Martin extend his points lead and establish himself as the title favorite in the 250 class? Will Eli Tomac's win streak continue? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from High Point.

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1


