Results Sheet: 2018 Greensboro Arenacross

Results from round four of the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross Championship.

1/28/2018 7:35 PM

250 AX Class Results

Standings:

1. Gavin Faith - 130 Points
2. Jacob Hayes - 125 Points
3. Chris Blose - 113 Points
4. Gared Steinke - 87 Points
5. Daniel Herrlein - 81 Points
6. Shane Sewell - 77 Points
7. Jacob Williamson - 77 Points
8. Kyle Bitterman - 71 Points
9. Heath Harrison - 41 Points
10. TJ Albright - 33 Points

Overall Results:

1. Gavin Faith (1-2, Bracket Race Winner)
2. Jacob Hayes (2-1)
3. Chris Blose (3-3)
4. Gared Steinke (4-4)
5. Shane Sewell (5-6)
6. Jacob Williamson (7-5)
7. Kyle Bitterman (6-7)
8. Justin Rodbell (10-8)
9. Daniel Herrlein (9-9)
10. Wilson Fleming (8-12)
11. Heath Harrison (12-11)
12. Lane Staley (15-10)
13. Scott Meshey (13-13)
14. Tanner Stack (11-16)
15. Carter Gordon (14-15)
16. Tanner Basso (16-14)

AX Lites Class Results

Standings:

1. Heath Harrison - 55 Points
2. Isaac Teasdale - 52 Points
3. Garrett Marchbanks - 47 Points
4. Josh Mosiman - 28 Points
5. TJ Albright - 26 Points
6. Jeremy Hand - 21 Points
7. Tanner Ward - 18 Points
8. Carter Halpain - 15 Points
9. Tanner Stack - 14 Points
10. Jake Mckinney - 14 Points

Main Event Results:

1. Heath Harrison
2. Carter Halpain
3. Tanner Stack
4. TJ Albright
5. Hunter Hilton
6. Isaac Teasdale
7. Jake Mckinney
8. Tanner Ward
9. Mason Kerr
10. Jyire Mitchell 
11. Richard Jackson
12. Carter Gordon
13. Devin Harriman 
14. Carson Tickle
15. Scott Meshey
16. Wilson Felming

