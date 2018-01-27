Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Glendale Supercross

Results from round four of the 2018 Supercross Championship.

1/27/2018 10:10 AM

We're in Glendale, Arizona for the fourth round of the 2018 Supercross Championship! We're already four rounds in, can you believe it? Will Ken Roczen be able to repeat the success he had here in 2016? Can Christian Craig get himself into the 250 West Coast title fight? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Glendale. 

Qualifying Results:

Combined 450

Combined 250

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Justin Brayton scored a second in the first 450 qualifying session of the day.

Eli Tomac was eighth in the first 450 qualifying session.

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Adam Cianciarulo topped the first 250 qualifying session.

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice


