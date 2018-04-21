Results Sheet: 2018 Foxborough Supercross

We're here in Foxborough, Massachusetts for round 15 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship! Can Eli Tomac secure his eighth win of the season? Will Zach Osborne further increase his points lead in the 250 class? We will find out very soon. Check back throughout the morning and afternoon for all of the qualifying and race results from Foxborough.

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice



