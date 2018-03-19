Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Denver Arenacross

Results from round seven of the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 20 10 671 339 454 5675 70 4

GD2
3/19/2018 12:54 PM

Results Sheet: 2018 Denver Arenacross

250 AX Class Results

Standings:
1. Gavin Faith - 10 Points
2. Chris Blose - 9 Points
3. Jacob Hayes - 8 Points
4. Gared Steinke - 7 Points
5. Kyle Bitterman - 6 Points
6. Daniel Herrlein - 5 Points
7. Shane Sewell - 4 Points
8. Jacob Williamson - 3 Points
9. Heath Harrison - 2 Points
10. Travis Sewell - 1 Point

Overall Results:
1. Chris Blose (1-2)
2. Gavin Faith (2-1)
3. Daniel Herrlein (4-3)
4. Isaac Teasdale (6-4)
5. Kyle Bitterman (5-6)
6. Ryan Breece (8-5)
7. Travis Sewell (7-7)
8. Gared Steinke (3-13)
9. Kevin Moranz (9-8)
10. Lane Staley (10-10)
11. Steven Mages (13-9)
12. Luke Purther (11-12)
13. Chase Felong (12-11)
14. Heath Harrison (14-DNS)
15. Collin Jurin (15-DNS)
16. Casey Brennan (16-DNS)

AX Lites Class Results

Standings:
1. Ryan Breece - 16 Points
2. Kevin Moranz - 14 Points
3. Carson Brown - 13 Points
4. Preston Taylor - 12 Points
5. Casey Brennan - 11 Points
6. Rookie White - 10 Points
7. Dawson Newby - 8 Points
8. Hunter Hilton - 7 Points
9. Chase Felong - 6 Points
10. Johnny Garcia - 4 Points

Main Event Results:
1. Ryan Breece
2. Isaac Teasdale
3. Kevin Moranz
4. Carson Brown
5. Preston Taylor
6. Casey Brennan
7. Rookie White
8. Jake Mckinney
9. Dawson Newby
10. Hunter Hilton
11. Chase Felong
12. Adrian Galamba
13. Johnny Garcia
14. Devin Harriman
15. Collin Jurin
16. Haydn Humphrey

Related: AMSOIL Arenacross Results Sheet
AMSOIL Arenacross Results Sheet
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest