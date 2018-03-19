Results Sheet: 2018 Denver Arenacross

- Home
Results from round seven of the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross Championship.
Standings:
1. Gavin Faith - 10 Points
2. Chris Blose - 9 Points
3. Jacob Hayes - 8 Points
4. Gared Steinke - 7 Points
5. Kyle Bitterman - 6 Points
6. Daniel Herrlein - 5 Points
7. Shane Sewell - 4 Points
8. Jacob Williamson - 3 Points
9. Heath Harrison - 2 Points
10. Travis Sewell - 1 Point
Overall Results:
1. Chris Blose (1-2)
2. Gavin Faith (2-1)
3. Daniel Herrlein (4-3)
4. Isaac Teasdale (6-4)
5. Kyle Bitterman (5-6)
6. Ryan Breece (8-5)
7. Travis Sewell (7-7)
8. Gared Steinke (3-13)
9. Kevin Moranz (9-8)
10. Lane Staley (10-10)
11. Steven Mages (13-9)
12. Luke Purther (11-12)
13. Chase Felong (12-11)
14. Heath Harrison (14-DNS)
15. Collin Jurin (15-DNS)
16. Casey Brennan (16-DNS)
Standings:
1. Ryan Breece - 16 Points
2. Kevin Moranz - 14 Points
3. Carson Brown - 13 Points
4. Preston Taylor - 12 Points
5. Casey Brennan - 11 Points
6. Rookie White - 10 Points
7. Dawson Newby - 8 Points
8. Hunter Hilton - 7 Points
9. Chase Felong - 6 Points
10. Johnny Garcia - 4 Points
Main Event Results:
1. Ryan Breece
2. Isaac Teasdale
3. Kevin Moranz
4. Carson Brown
5. Preston Taylor
6. Casey Brennan
7. Rookie White
8. Jake Mckinney
9. Dawson Newby
10. Hunter Hilton
11. Chase Felong
12. Adrian Galamba
13. Johnny Garcia
14. Devin Harriman
15. Collin Jurin
16. Haydn Humphrey