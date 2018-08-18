Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Budds Creek Motocross National

Results from round 11 of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 12 10 671 298 536 6245 76 6

GD2
8/18/2018 6:49 AM

Results Sheet: 2018 Budds Creek Motocross National

We're here in Mechanicsville, Maryland for round 11 of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! How will Jason Anderson do in his first race back? Will Aaron Plessinger clinch the 250 title today? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Budds Creek. 

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1


Related: Budds Creek MX Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Results Sheet
Budds Creek MX Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Results Sheet
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest