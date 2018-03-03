Results Sheet: 2018 Atlanta Supercross

We're here in Atlanta, Georgia for round nine of the 2018 Supercross Championship! Who will emerge victorious in the 250 East Class? Will the Triple Crown format shake up the results? We'll find out soon enough. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Atlanta.

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice



