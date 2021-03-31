Renen: A New Moto Gear Company From Pete Fox

You may have seen that Pete Fox, from the Fox Gear family, has created a new motocross gear company called Renen. We’ve seen moto gear companies come and go, and when a new one pops up we always want to see what’s different that they are bringing to the table. But, since Pete has been in this game for pretty much his entire life, he probably knows what he’s doing. Rather than talk about the business plan (which is limited releases, made in USA gear) we grabbed Ivan Tedesco, the R&D guy behind the actual Renen gear. Is Renen just for show, or is it actually for GO!? That’s what we asked Hot Sauce and got to see him rip around the PC Supercross track.

Since Renen is a new company, its direction and focus isn't 100 percent defined yet. As of now they only have one jersey and one pant, that are dropping every couple months in different colors. Gloves are on the way. After talking with Tedesco, Renen seems to want to strike a balance between performance and durability. Now, you might say all gear companies do this, yet with some of the highest levels of hyper-performance gear from Fox, Alpinestars, and others, durability goes out the window. Those crazy thin, super stretchy gear sets have incredible mobility and breathability, but they are built for pro moto guys that get three sets of gear for a day of racing. For the average rider who wants a set of gear to last a year of hard riding, they might fall short in the staying-together department.

Tedesco says that Renen, at least so far, seems to be nicely thin and breathable, without being skin-tight. As former racer and current tester for the Pro Circuit team, Tedesco is still going to have a preference for a slimmer cut and less bulky/baggy-ness but just not painted on. Until we get a set, or you do, we'll have to take his word for it.

More info at Renenusa.com



