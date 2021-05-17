We had a couple specific things in mind with this build. First, we wanted to address the handling of the machine, since that is often the point of contention when this bike comes up. It can be a little unsettled in certain conditions, yet work great in others. We wanted to find a set-up that worked consistently well. Next, we wanted to see if we could take the controversial Slater Skins plastic replacement panels and give them a modern, racy look. Even if you don’t like the way it looks, sponsors do. And at any type of competitive level, keeping them happy with their ROI is key. Click play and check out our latest Race Shop Build!



