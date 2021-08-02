- Bike Checks
Check out our ultimate off-road/moto big bore 270cc machine!
The Yamaha YZ250FX is quite possibly the most versatile dirt bike made. While it was built as a competitive off-road machine, it is more than capable on a motocross track as well. With the help of Jay Clark, we made a few changes to boost the fun factor up and really put a shine on an already-incredible machine. The results? Well, watch for yourself.
2021 YZ270FX
Cylinder Works, Hot Cam and FMF
Hot Cams
Stage-2 Cams
Valve Shim kit
Cylinder Works
3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 270cc
Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End gasket kit
FMF Racing
RCT 4.1 Muffler
Supersprox
Front Sprocket
Rear Stealth Sprocket
Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120
UFO Plastic
Full grey plastic kit
Hand Shields
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre-printed number plates backgrounds
Graphic Guards
Works Connection
Factory II Stand
Front & Rears Brake Caps
Rotating Bar Clamp
Steering Stem Nut
Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks
Oil Filter Cover
Radiator Guards
Rear Master Guard
Dunlop Tire
AT81 Front tire
AT81 Rear tire
Uni Filter
Two Stage Air Filter
TM Designs
Rear Chain Guide
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Plate and Spring Kit and Outer Cover
Moto Seat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips
Flight Handle Bars-Champ Bend
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Set-Up
Yamaha Parts
GYTR Optional Fan
P3 Carbon
Skid Plate
DB505
2/8/2021 4:41 PM
Nice!
Now how bout the kx250x build!
A comparison would be awesome!