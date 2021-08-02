Toggle

Race Shop Build: 2021 Yamaha YZ270FX 1

Check out our ultimate off-road/moto big bore 270cc machine!

The Yamaha YZ250FX is quite possibly the most versatile dirt bike made. While it was built as a competitive off-road machine, it is more than capable on a motocross track as well. With the help of Jay Clark, we made a few changes to boost the fun factor up and really put a shine on an already-incredible machine. The results? Well, watch for yourself.

2021 YZ270FX

Cylinder Works, Hot Cam and FMF


Hot Cams                                          

www.hotcamsinc.com

Stage-2 Cams

Valve Shim kit

 

Cylinder Works                               

www.cylinder-works.com

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 270cc  

Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End gasket kit

 

FMF Racing                                                           

www.fmfracing.com   

RCT 4.1 Muffler 

 

Supersprox                                             

www.supersproxusa.com        

Front Sprocket 

Rear Stealth Sprocket

Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120

 

UFO Plastic                                            

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full grey plastic kit

Hand Shields 

  

DeCal Works                                     

www.decalmx.com                    

Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    

Pre-printed number plates backgrounds   

Graphic Guards      

 

Works Connection                                           

www.worksconnection.com  

Factory II Stand   

Front & Rears Brake Caps

Rotating Bar Clamp

Steering Stem Nut

Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks

Oil Filter Cover

Radiator Guards

Rear Master Guard

 

Dunlop Tire                                                      

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com 

AT81 Front tire 

AT81 Rear tire    

 

Uni Filter                                                           

www.unifilter.com       

Two Stage Air Filter                                          

 

TM Designs                                      

www.tmdesignworks.com                       

Rear Chain Guide 

 

Hinson Clutch Components            

www.hinsonracing.com           

Clutch Plate and Spring Kit and Outer Cover

 

Moto Seat                                 

www.motoseat.com                  

Custom Cool Seat Cover                                                      

  

ODI 

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

Flight Handle Bars-Champ Bend   

 

Race Tech                                         

www.racetech.com                  

Suspension Re-Valve and Set-Up

 

Yamaha Parts 

www.shopyamaha.com/GYTR

GYTR Optional Fan 

 

P3 Carbon                                              

www.p3carbon.com

Skid Plate

