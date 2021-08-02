The Yamaha YZ250FX is quite possibly the most versatile dirt bike made. While it was built as a competitive off-road machine, it is more than capable on a motocross track as well. With the help of Jay Clark, we made a few changes to boost the fun factor up and really put a shine on an already-incredible machine. The results? Well, watch for yourself.

2021 YZ270FX

Cylinder Works, Hot Cam and FMF





Hot Cams

www.hotcamsinc.com

Stage-2 Cams

Valve Shim kit

Cylinder Works

www.cylinder-works.com

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 270cc

Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End gasket kit

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

RCT 4.1 Muffler

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Front Sprocket

Rear Stealth Sprocket

Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full grey plastic kit

Hand Shields

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre-printed number plates backgrounds

Graphic Guards

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Factory II Stand

Front & Rears Brake Caps

Rotating Bar Clamp

Steering Stem Nut

Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks

Oil Filter Cover

Radiator Guards

Rear Master Guard

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

AT81 Front tire

AT81 Rear tire

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two Stage Air Filter

TM Designs

www.tmdesignworks.com

Rear Chain Guide

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Clutch Plate and Spring Kit and Outer Cover

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool Seat Cover

ODI

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

Flight Handle Bars-Champ Bend

Race Tech

www.racetech.com

Suspension Re-Valve and Set-Up

Yamaha Parts

www.shopyamaha.com/GYTR

GYTR Optional Fan

P3 Carbon

www.p3carbon.com

Skid Plate