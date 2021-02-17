- Bike Checks
Since the 2021 Kawasaki KX450 was our Vital MX 450 shootout winner, we decided to make it even better! Click play to see what exactly we did.
The Vital MX 450 shootout winner, the Kawasaki KX450, doesn’t need much to turn it into a full-blown race bike, but we still took a crack at it. With the help of Jaime and the crew at Twisted Development, we sharpened up the mapping, bolted on a few quality parts and had the suspension set up for our weight/ability. DeCal Works took care of the look and we had a bike that would be competitive in any racing series. Check out the full test.
2021 Kawasaki KX450 Race Shop Build
Nihilo Concepts (secondary on switch)
B Lenny
2/17/2021 8:29 PM