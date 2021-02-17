Toggle

Race Shop Build: 2021 Kawasaki KX450 1

Since the 2021 Kawasaki KX450 was our Vital MX 450 shootout winner, we decided to make it even better! Click play to see what exactly we did.

B_Rez991
2/17/2021 10:31 AM

 

The Vital MX 450 shootout winner, the Kawasaki KX450, doesn’t need much to turn it into a full-blown race bike, but we still took a crack at it. With the help of Jaime and the crew at Twisted Development, we sharpened up the mapping, bolted on a few quality parts and had the suspension set up for our weight/ability. DeCal Works took care of the look and  we had a bike that would be competitive in any racing series. Check out the full test. 

2021 Kawasaki KX450 Race Shop Build

Twisted Development (mapping)

Rocket Exhaust

Works Connection

Sunstar Sprockets

Dubya Wheels

Pro X chain and Air Filter

ODI bars and Grips

Dunlop tires

JBI Suspension

Moto Seat cover

Acerbis plastic 

Nihilo Concepts (secondary on switch)


