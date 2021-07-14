Race Shop Build: 2021 Honda CRF110

- Bike Checks
Check out our latest Race Shop Build with a 2021 Honda CRF110 pit bike!
With the pit bike scene making a giant comeback, we decided to join the party and build one of our own. Don Leib from Rocket Exhaust has quite a bit of experience in building 110 machines so we brought him in to help. In this Race Shop Build, we take David Pingree's personal 2021 Honda CRF110 and build it into a competitive and reliable machine. With the help from Rocket Exhaust, BBR components, Lainer Suspension, and many more companies, the result is one dangerous pit bike. Check it out!
2021 Honda CRF110 Parts List:
Rocket Exhaust
Rocket Exhaust Chubby w/ Backyard Quiet Core - $454.95 + $49.95
CJR Performance
24mm Throttle Body and Intake Manifold - $199.99
Stock ECU Reflash - $100.00
BBR Motorsports
Swingarm - Stock Comp Signature +2.00", Black Satin Powdercoat / CRF110F - $499.95
Damping Rod Set - CRF110F, (13’ - Present) - $99.95
Heavy Duty Fork Spring Kit - $99.95
Extended Throttle Cable Kit - $49.95
Extended Front Brake Cable Kit - $29.95
Skid Plate - $119.95
Black Rims - $99.95 each
Spoke Kit - $79.95 each
Lainer Suspension
Damping Rod Modification - $200.00
Rear Shock - $550.00
ODI
ODI 110 Handle Bar - $79.95
ODI Emig Pro Grip, Red - $28.95
UFO
Plastic Kit (Red) - $119.99
IMS
IMS Core MX Footpegs - $159.99
Mitas
Tires - $113.90
Dubya
Wheel Building
PAX Racing
Bump Start Delete - $29.95
Intake Manifold Silicone Hose Kit - $59.95
Aluminum Wheel Spacers - $19.95
Motoseat
Tall Seat Foam - $79.95
Seat Cover - $59.95
Mika
Gold & Black Chain - $74.95
DT1
Air Filter - $17.95
TB Parts
Shift Lever - $26.75
SKDA
Custom Graphics Kit
Kinetic
Foot Peg Bracket - $124.95
Shift Shaft Support Brace - $19.95
Gas Cap - $79.95
ASV
Front Brake Lever Assembly