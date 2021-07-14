Race Shop Build: 2021 Honda CRF110

With the pit bike scene making a giant comeback, we decided to join the party and build one of our own. Don Leib from Rocket Exhaust has quite a bit of experience in building 110 machines so we brought him in to help. In this Race Shop Build, we take David Pingree's personal 2021 Honda CRF110 and build it into a competitive and reliable machine. With the help from Rocket Exhaust, BBR components, Lainer Suspension, and many more companies, the result is one dangerous pit bike. Check it out!





2021 Honda CRF110 Parts List:

Rocket Exhaust

Rocket Exhaust Chubby w/ Backyard Quiet Core - $454.95 + $49.95





CJR Performance

24mm Throttle Body and Intake Manifold - $199.99

Stock ECU Reflash - $100.00





BBR Motorsports

Swingarm - Stock Comp Signature +2.00", Black Satin Powdercoat / CRF110F - $499.95

Damping Rod Set - CRF110F, (13’ - Present) - $99.95

Heavy Duty Fork Spring Kit - $99.95

Extended Throttle Cable Kit - $49.95

Extended Front Brake Cable Kit - $29.95

Skid Plate - $119.95

Black Rims - $99.95 each

Spoke Kit - $79.95 each





Lainer Suspension

Damping Rod Modification - $200.00

Rear Shock - $550.00





ODI

ODI 110 Handle Bar - $79.95

ODI Emig Pro Grip, Red - $28.95





UFO

Plastic Kit (Red) - $119.99





IMS

IMS Core MX Footpegs - $159.99





Mitas

Tires - $113.90





Dubya

Wheel Building





PAX Racing

Bump Start Delete - $29.95

Intake Manifold Silicone Hose Kit - $59.95

Aluminum Wheel Spacers - $19.95





Motoseat

Tall Seat Foam - $79.95

Seat Cover - $59.95





Mika

Gold & Black Chain - $74.95





DT1

Air Filter - $17.95





TB Parts

Shift Lever - $26.75





SKDA

Custom Graphics Kit





Kinetic

Foot Peg Bracket - $124.95

Shift Shaft Support Brace - $19.95

Gas Cap - $79.95





ASV

Front Brake Lever Assembly