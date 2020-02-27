Race Shop Build: 2020 Yamaha YZ250F

Yamaha has been at the top of the 250 class for several years running. Having said that, building a race bike becomes an easier task when you start with a great platform. The bulk of the work was done by Pro Circuit on this build; engine, suspension, and exhaust are all PC. We mounted up some Acerbis plastic and carbon disk guard, Works Connection parts, Pro Taper bars/grips/chain/sprocket, DeCal Works graphics, FCP motor mounts, Moto Seat cover, Dunlop tires, Hinson clutch, and some Nihilo Concepts parts to finish the look and function of the blue machine. In the end, we had a fire-breathing 250 that has a factory look to it. Check out the video to see what was done, specifically, and see this bike on the track.

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 exhaust, Suspension valving, PC piston, Head work, PC cam

Acerbis

Plastic kit, Carbon disk guard

Nihilo Concepts

Frame tape, blue anodized fork guard bolts, blue valve stem caps

DeCal Works

Custom graphics

Pro Taper

Bars, Grips, Sprocket, Chain

Works Connection

Engine plug kit, ti footpegs, bar clamps, axle blocks, clutch perch, customized brake caps

FCP

Motor mounts

Moto Seat

Custom seat cover

Dunlop

MX53 front and rear tires

Hinson

Complete clutch assembly

