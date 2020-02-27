Race Shop Build: 2020 Yamaha YZ250F

- Home
Check out our latest Race Shop Build!
Yamaha has been at the top of the 250 class for several years running. Having said that, building a race bike becomes an easier task when you start with a great platform. The bulk of the work was done by Pro Circuit on this build; engine, suspension, and exhaust are all PC. We mounted up some Acerbis plastic and carbon disk guard, Works Connection parts, Pro Taper bars/grips/chain/sprocket, DeCal Works graphics, FCP motor mounts, Moto Seat cover, Dunlop tires, Hinson clutch, and some Nihilo Concepts parts to finish the look and function of the blue machine. In the end, we had a fire-breathing 250 that has a factory look to it. Check out the video to see what was done, specifically, and see this bike on the track.
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 exhaust, Suspension valving, PC piston, Head work, PC cam
Acerbis
Plastic kit, Carbon disk guard
Nihilo Concepts
Frame tape, blue anodized fork guard bolts, blue valve stem caps
DeCal Works
Custom graphics
Pro Taper
Bars, Grips, Sprocket, Chain
Works Connection
Engine plug kit, ti footpegs, bar clamps, axle blocks, clutch perch, customized brake caps
FCP
Motor mounts
Moto Seat
Custom seat cover
Dunlop
MX53 front and rear tires
Hinson
Complete clutch assembly