Race Shop Build: 2020 Kawasaki KX450

Check out our latest Vital MX Race Shop Build: 2020 Kawasaki KX450

2020 Kawasaki KX450

We know that most racers have a tight budget when building up their race bike. The 2020 KX450 is great in stock trim, but there are a few modifications that make sense in terms of performance, and value. It doesn’t take much to make this green machine race ready at a very high level. Check it out as we build a true working man’s race bike. 

Graphics: SKDA
$210.00

Dunlop MX53 tires:
Rear - $105.13
Front - $82.10

ODI bars: 
$129.95

ODI Grips:
$25.95

Pro Circuit slip-on muffler:
$488.21

Pro Circuit shock/fork oil change and service:
$234.80

Twin Air Power flow air filter kit:
$160.99

Supersprox Chain and Sprocket kit: 
$149.28

TOTAL COST:
$1,513.51

