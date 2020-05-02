- Home
2020 Kawasaki KX450
We know that most racers have a tight budget when building up their race bike. The 2020 KX450 is great in stock trim, but there are a few modifications that make sense in terms of performance, and value. It doesn’t take much to make this green machine race ready at a very high level. Check it out as we build a true working man’s race bike.
Graphics: SKDA
$210.00
Dunlop MX53 tires:
Rear - $105.13
Front - $82.10
ODI bars:
$129.95
ODI Grips:
$25.95
Pro Circuit slip-on muffler:
$488.21
Pro Circuit shock/fork oil change and service:
$234.80
Twin Air Power flow air filter kit:
$160.99
Supersprox Chain and Sprocket kit:
$149.28
TOTAL COST:
$1,513.51
MaxPower
2/5/2020 3:26 PM
How much time per lap are guys cutting getting rid of that srock silencer?