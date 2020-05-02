2020 Kawasaki KX450

We know that most racers have a tight budget when building up their race bike. The 2020 KX450 is great in stock trim, but there are a few modifications that make sense in terms of performance, and value. It doesn’t take much to make this green machine race ready at a very high level. Check it out as we build a true working man’s race bike.

Graphics: SKDA

$210.00

Dunlop MX53 tires:

Rear - $105.13

Front - $82.10

ODI bars:

$129.95

ODI Grips:

$25.95

Pro Circuit slip-on muffler:

$488.21

Pro Circuit shock/fork oil change and service:

$234.80

Twin Air Power flow air filter kit:

$160.99

Supersprox Chain and Sprocket kit:

$149.28

TOTAL COST:

$1,513.51



