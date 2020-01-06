Toggle

Race Shop Build: 2020 KTM 65 SX

Take a look at our latest Race Shop Build with a 2020 KTM 65 SX. You don't want to miss out on this mini!

Vital MX member B_Rez991 72128 B_Rez991 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72128/avatar/c50_IMG_2025_1559666324.jpg?1559665922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Rez991,72128/all 06/04/19 8 1 3 1 2

B_Rez991
6/1/2020 6:13 PM

 

We take a stock 2020 KTM 65 SX and turn it into a top competing Loretta Lynn's machine. A lot of work went into this build so don't miss out. Click play and check out our latest Race Shop Build! 

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

1. AEO powersports

    2020 KTM 65 SX

    Aeopowersports.com 

 2. UFO Plastics 

     Full plastic kit

     https://ufoplasticusa.com/new/index.php.

 3. Nihilo Concepts

     Frame tape, lever grip, clutch cover, stator cover, oil fill plug, axle blocks  

     ttps://nihiloconcepts.com

 4. Pro Taper 

     Handle bars, grips, chain, front and rear sprocket, pegs

     https://www.protaper.com 

 5. Pro Circuit

     Pipe silencer, head and cylinder work, air box, suspension

    https://www.procircuit.com 

 6. Roost MX

     Graphics 

     https://www.roostmx.net 

 7. Seat Concepts

     Seat cover

     https://seatconcepts.com 

 8. Dunlop

     Front and rear tires

     https://www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com 


Related: 2020 Bikes KTM KTM 65 SX Project Bike Race Shop Build
2020 Bikes KTM KTM 65 SX Project Bike Race Shop Build
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest