Race Shop Build: 2020 KTM 65 SX

Take a look at our latest Race Shop Build with a 2020 KTM 65 SX. You don't want to miss out on this mini!
We take a stock 2020 KTM 65 SX and turn it into a top competing Loretta Lynn's machine. A lot of work went into this build so don't miss out. Click play and check out our latest Race Shop Build!
1. AEO powersports
2020 KTM 65 SX
2. UFO Plastics
Full plastic kit
https://ufoplasticusa.com/new/index.php.
3. Nihilo Concepts
Frame tape, lever grip, clutch cover, stator cover, oil fill plug, axle blocks
4. Pro Taper
Handle bars, grips, chain, front and rear sprocket, pegs
5. Pro Circuit
Pipe silencer, head and cylinder work, air box, suspension
6. Roost MX
Graphics
7. Seat Concepts
Seat cover
8. Dunlop
Front and rear tires
https://www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com