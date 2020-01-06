Race Shop Build: 2020 KTM 65 SX

We take a stock 2020 KTM 65 SX and turn it into a top competing Loretta Lynn's machine. A lot of work went into this build so don't miss out. Click play and check out our latest Race Shop Build!

1. AEO powersports

2020 KTM 65 SX

Aeopowersports.com

2. UFO Plastics

Full plastic kit

https://ufoplasticusa.com/new/index.php.

3. Nihilo Concepts

Frame tape, lever grip, clutch cover, stator cover, oil fill plug, axle blocks

ttps://nihiloconcepts.com.

4. Pro Taper

Handle bars, grips, chain, front and rear sprocket, pegs

https://www.protaper.com

5. Pro Circuit

Pipe silencer, head and cylinder work, air box, suspension

https://www.procircuit.com

6. Roost MX

Graphics

https://www.roostmx.net

7. Seat Concepts

Seat cover

https://seatconcepts.com

8. Dunlop

Front and rear tires

https://www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com