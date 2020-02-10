With the two-stroke world championships this weekend at Glen Helen, there are some very cool bikes showing up at local Southern California tracks. Jay Clark built a KTM 125 for the event and he let us have the first ride in it. Turn your volume up, imagine the smell of exhaust laced with premix, and enjoy.

2019-20 KTM 125SX Race Shop Build

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

-Full Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

TMR

www.morganracingengines.com

-Cylinder porting & Head Mod

STIC Super Torque

www.sticsupertorque.com

-38mm Keihin with STIC Max racing metering block with custom jetting

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

-Fatty exhaust

-Shorty Silencer

Cometic Gasket

www.cometic.com

-Top-End gaskets

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

-Front 13T

-Rear Sprocket 49T

-MX Chain

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

-Steering stem bearing kit

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

-MX33 front

-MX33 Rear

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

-Throttle Cable

SRT Off Road

www.srtoffroad.com

-Complete Wheel set - Silver hubs on Black rims

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

-Outer clutch cover

Galfer USA

www.galferusa.com

-Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket

-Rotor rear

-Brake lines front and rear—

-Brake pads front and rear

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

-Two-stage Air Filter

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com

-V-Force Reed Cage

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

-Full plastic kit in white

-Mud Flap

Factory Connection

www.factoryconnection.com

-Suspension Re-Valve and set up

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

-Custom Seat Cover

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

-Front and rear brake cap Black

-Rotating bar mount front brake Black

-Hour Meter and Mount

-Stand II

-Steering Stem Nut

-Axle Block upgrade kit

-Valve stem caps

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

-Semi-Custom Graphics kit

-Pre-printed number plates backgrounds

-Graphic Guards

ICW

www.icwbikestands.com

-Radiator straightening and bracing

Fasst Co

www.fasstco.com

-Rear Brake Return Spring

-Rear Brake Clevis

Light Speed

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

-Carbon Rear Chain Guide