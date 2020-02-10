- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Two-Strokes, premix, and a 125SX. Just click the play button.
With the two-stroke world championships this weekend at Glen Helen, there are some very cool bikes showing up at local Southern California tracks. Jay Clark built a KTM 125 for the event and he let us have the first ride in it. Turn your volume up, imagine the smell of exhaust laced with premix, and enjoy.
2019-20 KTM 125SX Race Shop Build
Vertex Pistons
-Full Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
TMR
-Cylinder porting & Head Mod
STIC Super Torque
-38mm Keihin with STIC Max racing metering block with custom jetting
FMF Racing
-Fatty exhaust
-Shorty Silencer
Cometic Gasket
-Top-End gaskets
Supersprox
-Front 13T
-Rear Sprocket 49T
-MX Chain
Pivot Works
-Steering stem bearing kit
Dunlop Tire
-MX33 front
-MX33 Rear
All Balls
-Throttle Cable
SRT Off Road
-Complete Wheel set - Silver hubs on Black rims
Hinson Clutch Components
-Outer clutch cover
Galfer USA
-Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket
-Rotor rear
-Brake lines front and rear—
-Brake pads front and rear
Uni Filter
-Two-stage Air Filter
MotoTassinari
-V-Force Reed Cage
UFO Plastic
-Full plastic kit in white
-Mud Flap
Factory Connection
-Suspension Re-Valve and set up
Moto Seat
-Custom Seat Cover
Works Connection
-Front and rear brake cap Black
-Rotating bar mount front brake Black
-Hour Meter and Mount
-Stand II
-Steering Stem Nut
-Axle Block upgrade kit
-Valve stem caps
DeCal Works
-Semi-Custom Graphics kit
-Pre-printed number plates backgrounds
-Graphic Guards
ICW
-Radiator straightening and bracing
Fasst Co
-Rear Brake Return Spring
-Rear Brake Clevis
Light Speed
-Carbon Rear Chain Guide
T-Fish
10/2/2020 5:55 PM
Bruce372
10/2/2020 4:59 PM