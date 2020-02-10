Toggle

Race Shop Build: 2019 KTM 125SX Two-Stroke 2

Two-Strokes, premix, and a 125SX. Just click the play button.

With the two-stroke world championships this weekend at Glen Helen, there are some very cool bikes showing up at local Southern California tracks. Jay Clark built a KTM 125 for the event and he let us have the first ride in it. Turn your volume up, imagine the smell of exhaust laced with premix, and enjoy.

2019-20 KTM 125SX Race Shop Build  

Vertex Pistons           

www.vertexpistons.com    

-Full Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

TMR                               

www.morganracingengines.com            

-Cylinder porting & Head Mod 

STIC Super Torque 

www.sticsupertorque.com

-38mm Keihin with STIC Max racing metering block with custom jetting 

FMF Racing                  

www.fmfracing.com            

-Fatty exhaust        

-Shorty Silencer       

Cometic Gasket    

www.cometic.com

-Top-End gaskets

Supersprox              

www.supersproxusa.com   

-Front 13T      

-Rear Sprocket  49T

-MX Chain

Pivot Works                             

www.pivotworks.com             

-Steering stem bearing kit       

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

-MX33 front   

-MX33 Rear  

All Balls       

www.allballsracing.com

-Throttle Cable 

SRT Off Road  

www.srtoffroad.com

-Complete Wheel set  - Silver hubs on Black rims 

Hinson Clutch Components            

www.hinsonracing.com     

-Outer clutch cover

Galfer USA   

www.galferusa.com

-Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket

-Rotor rear  

-Brake lines front and rear—  

-Brake pads  front and rear

Uni Filter 

www.unifilter.com

-Two-stage Air Filter    

MotoTassinari                            

www.mototassinari.com       

-V-Force Reed Cage

UFO Plastic  

www.ufoplasticusa.com

-Full plastic kit in white 

-Mud Flap

Factory Connection                        

www.factoryconnection.com          

-Suspension Re-Valve and set up 

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com  

-Custom Seat Cover 

Works Connection  

www.worksconnection.com 

-Front and rear brake cap Black 

-Rotating bar mount front brake Black

-Hour Meter and Mount  

-Stand II

-Steering Stem Nut 

-Axle Block upgrade kit

-Valve stem caps 

DeCal Works                                     

www.decalmx.com                 

-Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    

-Pre-printed number plates backgrounds   

-Graphic Guards 

ICW                                     

www.icwbikestands.com   

-Radiator straightening and bracing           

Fasst Co  

www.fasstco.com

-Rear Brake Return Spring

-Rear Brake Clevis  

Light Speed

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

-Carbon Rear Chain Guide 

