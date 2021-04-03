Race Shop Build: 2000 Honda CR250

This Tyler Vertrees-built CR250 was a guaranteed hit. There aren’t many of these machines around and they were incredible bikes at the time. How did this one work after a complete rebuild? We weren’t disappointed. Check it out!

Parts List





Vapor Blasting and Polishing

Done myself at home

Pro Circuit

Suspension, valved for an A rider at 165 lbs.

Shock body anodized, red powder coated spring, red shock bladder

Special Platinum Pipe (not available for purchase)

304 Silencer

Retro Foot Pegs (not available for purchase)

Wiseco

Top-end rebuild kit

High-compression two-ring piston

Bottom-end kit

Boyesen

Rad valve

Phathead Racing

High compression head

Pro Taper

SE 7/8th’s bars

13/51 sprockets

Twister throttle tube

Grips

Shift lever

Pro series 520 forged o-ring chain

Dubya

Wheel building

Excel

Takasago rims

Talon

Champagne hubs from the early 2000's (not available)

Dunlop Tires

MX53F and a MX32 rear

All Balls Racing

Linkage rebuild kit

Carb rebuild kit

Swingarm bearing kit

Ride Engineering

22mm offset triple clamps, 2017+ Honda CRF450R

One-piece bar mount

Works Connection

Anodized pieces: master cylinder cap, axle blocks, and oil fill cap

Skid plate and frame guards

Rekluse

Core Manual Torque Drive Clutch and clutch cover

Motion Pro

Gasket scraper

Honda OEM

All original bolts, $350 worth

2001 CDI Box

Galfer

Rotors, pads, lines and banjo bolts.

Acerbis

Plastics

Arc Levers

Clutch lever and perch

Brake lever

Total cost of parts: about $12,500.





