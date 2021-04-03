Race Shop Build: 2000 Honda CR250

This Tyler Vertrees-built CR250 was a guaranteed hit. There aren’t many of these machines around and they were incredible bikes at the time. How did this one work after a complete rebuild? We weren’t disappointed. Check it out!
Parts List
Vapor Blasting and Polishing
Pro Circuit
- Suspension, valved for an A rider at 165 lbs.
- Shock body anodized, red powder coated spring, red shock bladder
- Special Platinum Pipe (not available for purchase)
- 304 Silencer
- Retro Foot Pegs (not available for purchase)
Wiseco
- Top-end rebuild kit
- High-compression two-ring piston
- Bottom-end kit
Boyesen
Phathead Racing
Pro Taper
- SE 7/8th’s bars
- 13/51 sprockets
- Twister throttle tube
- Grips
- Shift lever
- Pro series 520 forged o-ring chain
Dubya
Excel
Talon
- Champagne hubs from the early 2000's (not available)
Dunlop Tires
All Balls Racing
- Linkage rebuild kit
- Carb rebuild kit
- Swingarm bearing kit
Ride Engineering
- 22mm offset triple clamps, 2017+ Honda CRF450R
- One-piece bar mount
Works Connection
- Anodized pieces: master cylinder cap, axle blocks, and oil fill cap
- Skid plate and frame guards
Rekluse
- Core Manual Torque Drive Clutch and clutch cover
Motion Pro
Honda OEM
- All original bolts, $350 worth
- 2001 CDI Box
Galfer
- Rotors, pads, lines and banjo bolts.
Acerbis
Arc Levers
- Clutch lever and perch
- Brake lever
Total cost of parts: about $12,500.