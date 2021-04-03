Toggle

Race Shop Build: 2000 Honda CR250

Check out this revival build that has some modern parts but stays true to the retro motocross character of the bike.

Klinger
3/4/2021 4:13 PM

 

This Tyler Vertrees-built CR250 was a guaranteed hit. There aren’t many of these machines around and they were incredible bikes at the time. How did this one work after a complete rebuild? We weren’t disappointed. Check it out!

Parts List


Vapor Blasting and Polishing

  • Done myself at home

Pro Circuit 

  • Suspension, valved for an A rider at 165 lbs. 
  • Shock body anodized, red powder coated spring, red shock bladder
  • Special Platinum Pipe (not available for purchase)
  • 304 Silencer  
  • Retro Foot Pegs (not available for purchase)

Wiseco 

  • Top-end rebuild kit 
  • High-compression two-ring piston
  • Bottom-end kit

Boyesen 

  • Rad valve 

Phathead Racing

  • High compression head

Pro Taper 

  • SE 7/8th’s bars 
  • 13/51 sprockets 
  • Twister throttle tube
  • Grips
  • Shift lever
  • Pro series 520 forged o-ring chain

Dubya

  • Wheel building

Excel

  • Takasago rims

Talon 

  • Champagne hubs from the early 2000's (not available)

Dunlop Tires

  • MX53F and a MX32 rear

All Balls Racing 

  • Linkage rebuild kit 
  • Carb rebuild kit
  • Swingarm bearing kit 

Ride Engineering

  • 22mm offset triple clamps, 2017+ Honda CRF450R
  • One-piece bar mount 

Works Connection

  • Anodized pieces: master cylinder cap, axle blocks, and oil fill cap
  • Skid plate and frame guards

Rekluse

  • Core Manual Torque Drive Clutch and clutch cover

Motion Pro

  • Gasket scraper 

Honda OEM 

  • All original bolts, $350 worth
  • 2001 CDI Box

Galfer

  • Rotors, pads, lines and banjo bolts.

Acerbis

  • Plastics

Arc Levers

  • Clutch lever and perch
  • Brake lever

Total cost of parts: about $12,500.


