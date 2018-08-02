Quad-Off: Justin Hill versus Josh Hill - Who Can go Bigger?

- Home
The Hill brothers both have style...and balls...as they both quad their way through a rhythm section at Deegan's property.
Vital MX: Justin Hill vs Josh Hill, 250 vs 450, Supercross suspension vs motocross suspension...who will come out on top!?
burn1986
2/8/2018 8:54 PM
What happened to the Alta?
andymoto
2/8/2018 7:31 PM
Why #5 was #1 several times in 450 SX. JH75 still haul balls to the walls. Justin real fast in Monster Cup few yrs ago on KTM 450. Nice.
SidewayzMike
2/8/2018 3:49 PM
that was effin rad. Didn't think it would.be possible to grease that landing like that. Lil hill has got some dam good bike skills. Theyre arent but a handfull of guys who could grease that, let alone while battling for a Supercross championship... I love moments like this in moto, wish more were doing things like this. Dungey came and left already, you never seen him do anything other than laps laps laps. bring us some more of this stuff
Squirrelings
2/8/2018 5:11 PM
I didn't see any grease on the landing.