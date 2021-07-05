Toggle

@Ping EP. 4 | Will Cooper Webb Continue to Dominate the Sport?

In Episode 4, Ping speaks on the topics of the pros and cons to a year-round Supercross only schedule, who and if anyone will be able to stop Cooper Webb from winning future championships, and whether or not it is beneficial to ride 30-minute motos. 

