Photo Blast | Dutch International Motocross

The MXGPs are just a few weeks away so here is a little preview of how some of the European riders look after a long break from racing.

Klinger
7/28/2020 7:41 PM

Photo Blast | Dutch International Motocross

This last weekend marked the return of European motocross racing in a slightly smaller way than the first MXGP, which is still scheduled for Aug. 9th in Latvia. The Dutch International saw a few of the top teams shake off their race rust and get some real-life racing in before they go full-bore back into racing. 

Since you can't see there faces, First is Coldenhoff, then Febvre, and then Paulin.

The racing was held in Arnhem, Holland and, in typical Dutch fashion, it looked to be a sand-fest. No surprise that Standing Construct GasGas rider Glenn Coldenhoff took the overall, but it he didn't walk away with it. Swapping motos with the overall winner, Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Romain Febvre went 1-2 for second. Monster Energy Yamaha's Gautier Paulin rounded out the podium. HRC Honda was not present at this race so it isn't a true showing of how everyone stacks up. Plus, as you can see from the photos, some teams were going old school, box van style rather than their full rigs. 

Take a look at the results below:

Dutch International Motocross 450 Overall

250 Overall

250 Overall


Simon Lengenfelder was 7th overall in the 250 class.

Simon Lengenfelder: &quot;This weekend was a tough race. I was a little nervous, which is to be expected as I haven’t raced for such a long time with the MX2 guys. First moto wasn’t great, a bad start and I clashed with another rider, but I was able to make a charge forwards and ended the moto fifth. I was a little surprised as I was around 20th on the first lap, so I know my speed is good. The second race, I had a great start, but I went into the first corner too fast. I managed to stay upright and then settled into a rhythm. 10th place in the moto was ok, not as good as moto one but overall I’m really happy. It’s great to be back racing and I’m happy for my team too.&quot;

Glenn Coldenhoff: “It felt great to be back racing. I’ve worked really hard and put in a lot of time training and riding and it showed today. Ahead of this weekend I picked up a small foot injury and I was unable to ride for five days but it’s fully healed and I’m 100%. Qualifying was good, third place. My reaction on the start wasn’t great in race one and I had to push hard to move forwards. I was riding a little tense as I’ve not raced for such a long time so second place was a great way to return to racing. In race two I pulled a huge holeshot. I then made a little mistake and dropped back to second. I was able to regain the lead at the halfway point and then it was a charge to the end, we were all pushing so hard for the win and I’m really happy to have taken the race and overall win for myself and the team.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

Glenn Coldenhoff

Lengenfelder blowing up some sand berms.

Ivo Monticelli ended up 13th overall.

Ivo Monticelli: “It was great to be back racing on my GASGAS. I had shoulder surgery in April and three months off of my bike. I’ve been riding for one month now so today was the first race for me and also the team. Unfortunately, in the first race I crashed and then crashed with another rider and his bike damaged mine, so I was unable to continue, which was disappointing. Race two was really good for me, seventh place and closing in on sixth at the end so I know my fitness is good, especially as the track was really rough.”

The look we are all getting used to.

Febvre went 1-2 for second overall.

Romain Febvre: “It was my first race for five and a half months so it was great just being behind a starting gate again! I was fastest in the timed practice period, got two good starts and had two good motos; it was even better than what I could expect for such a race as you inevitably feel tense when you didn’t race for a while. I had a good feeling all day long. The first moto was good as I led from start to finish. In the second race I was second behind Coldenhoff and passed him after a few laps; I was leading the race but the track was rough as usual in The Netherlands and I made several small mistakes. Glenn and Paulin passed me, but then I could overtake Gautier again to finish just behind Glenn. It was a good weekend; I’m very happy with everything - the bike, the team, my condition - and now we have one more race next weekend in Axel before the MXGP of Latvia.”

Super impressive ride for Romain with such a long break from racing, let alone riding.

Roan Van de Moosdijk: “I felt really good this weekend; I was fastest in the timed practice session, but then in both motos I started outside the top ten. In the first moto I worked my way up to fourth to battle with Olsen and Beaton which was good but in the last couple of laps I had arm pump after such a long time without a race. In the second moto my riding was even better; I didn’t suffer any more arm pump and passed many GP riders such as Beaton and Vialle so that’s good for the confidence. I’m happy with third overall; now we just need to work a little bit on the starts.”

Gautier Paulin was third overall in Holland.

Photo
Photo

The Monster Energy Yamaha team &quot;roughing&quot; it.

Gautier Paulin: “Yesterday I had a good feeling on the track. I didn’t rush on the lap-time, the times were really close and gate pick at that track was not too important. In the first race, I had a bad start, I wasn’t actually ready, and the gates dropped really quick, so I missed the start. I almost had a little crash on the first lap, so I had to come from quite far back and I came back to fourth and battled with third closing the gap to the lead. In the second race, I started third and made a pass for second but never got the opportunity to take the lead and ended up getting passed on the last lap while trying to make a pass. It was a really good fight, I really enjoyed it and felt good racing, so everything is positive and I really look forward to the GP’s. Physically I feel like I am where I want. It was a really important race for our team because we are based here in The Netherlands, so it was really nice to finish on the box and show that we have good speed and that we have a good set up with the bike. It was nice!”

Jeremy Seewer didn't have the weekend he would have liked ending up 9th overall.

Jeremy Seewer: “I was feeling really good yesterday in the sand. I felt pretty fast in the sand. I had a bad start in the first race but was riding really well and got back to third, right on the back of the front guys. In the second race, I had a good start, but I had a small crash, nothing big, but damaged the bike a lot. I continued, and my lap times were some of the fastest but the team pulled me in to stop because of the damage to the bike. It was a good race, I have good speed and my physical condition is good. I just need to work on reducing those small mistakes, and then I think I will be ready.”

Husqvarna rider Kay De Wolf was happy to be back racing!

Kay de Wolf: “It was a great day for me. In race one I didn’t get the best of starts, however I was able to make passes quickly and push towards the front. It was a good result for me, finishing eighth from a mid-pack start. In moto two I made a much better start. I was able to make a few passes and passed Tom Vialle for seventh on the last lap. Overall, I’m happy. We haven’t raced for a long time so to finish sixth overall in this field is a great result.”

de Wolf was sixth overall on the weekend.

Thomas Kjer Olsen got second overall in the 250 class.

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “It was a pretty decent day. Second overall in a strong field is a great result. The track was really tough. Really rough and a little one lined so I rode with my head and stayed strong on the bike. It was great to be racing again and I felt great on my bike. It was a shame to have a small crash in the second race, but it had no effect on the overall result so to come away from here healthy and on the podium is a great feeling.”

Arminas Jasikonis was just off the overall podium in 4th.

Photo

Arminas Jasikonis: “It’s great to be racing again, and with the top guys like it’ll be at the GPs. I’m pretty pleased with the way things went today. It wasn’t an easy track to pass on, but my lap times were good, so I’m pleased enough. I didn’t get a great start in the first moto and then rode a bit tight. From mid-pack it wasn’t easy, and I had some riders crashing in front of me. I pushed hard but, let’s say, I wasn’t riding perfectly. The second moto was better. I got a better start and was pushing with the other guys at the front. It was great to be racing like that. It was pretty close between us. Some things to work on, but it was great to be racing and I’m looking forward to the next race, next weekend.”

Checking out the forum, no doubt.

Jago Geerts got the overall victory in the 250 class.

Jago Geerts: “It was a good day, on a nice track. In the morning the circuit was still a bit too fast and too easy. But in the afternoon it got difficult and demanding. Just the way I like it. Ben made it very difficult for me in the second race. It was a nice fight. It was good to have a race like this under my belt before the restart of the world championship. I’m ready for the Grand Prix, that’s for sure.”

Ben Watson: &quot;“I’m really happy with my riding today. Especially the second race: great start, good pace, nice feeling on the bike and a good battle. That as really fun. It’s a pity that I crashed in the first race. I just passed Olsen, but lost my front wheel. I came back strong afterwards, but got a stone on my goggles and had to throw them away. Anyway, I’m glad to go home with a good feeling. I’m ready for Latvia!”

