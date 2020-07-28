Photo Blast | Dutch International Motocross

This last weekend marked the return of European motocross racing in a slightly smaller way than the first MXGP, which is still scheduled for Aug. 9th in Latvia. The Dutch International saw a few of the top teams shake off their race rust and get some real-life racing in before they go full-bore back into racing.

The racing was held in Arnhem, Holland and, in typical Dutch fashion, it looked to be a sand-fest. No surprise that Standing Construct GasGas rider Glenn Coldenhoff took the overall, but it he didn't walk away with it. Swapping motos with the overall winner, Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Romain Febvre went 1-2 for second. Monster Energy Yamaha's Gautier Paulin rounded out the podium. HRC Honda was not present at this race so it isn't a true showing of how everyone stacks up. Plus, as you can see from the photos, some teams were going old school, box van style rather than their full rigs.

Take a look at the results below:

250 Overall